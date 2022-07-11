Defamation: Court resumes hearing in Awujale’s N200bn suit against Ayefele

Justice Olusola Adebisi Adetujoye of an Oyo State High Court in Ibadan will on Wednesday commence definitive hearing in a N200 billion suit filed by the Awujale and Paramount ruler of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona, against a gospel musician and Chairman of Fresh FM, Yinka Ayefele, over alleged defamation of character. The trial could not commence last Monday owing to the absence of the respondent’s lawyer. In the witness statement, a legal practitioner and media law teacher at the University of Lagos, Dr. Fassy Adetokunboh Yusuf, stated how the monarch’s character was ‘defamed’ using Ayefele’s radio station, Fresh FM 105.9. The witness, a member of the Council of Ijebu Chiefs, said one of his colleagues drew his attention to the radio station’s website wherein a programme pertaining to the monarch has been trending. “Sometimes about the end of June 2020, a colleague of mine who is resident in Lagos called my attention to Internet Fresh FM 105.9 station website wherein a programme concerning the claimant (Awujale) has been trending since the 22nd of December, 2019. “I am a computer literate and immediately on being alerted about the programme that was trending on the Awujale, I accessed the Fresh FM 105.9 station of the defendant (Ayefele) on my computer via the defendant’s website link: www.facebook.comfreshfmibadanvideo, “Talk your own with Chikito Duru”, published on the website since 22nd December, 2019. “I listened to the discussion on the programme rendered in Yoruba language for duration of about 55 minutes. The discussion centred on the person and office of the claimant as the Awujale of Ijebuland. After listening to the discussion on the programme, I personally recorded the whole discussion from my computer onto two flash drives, which on 24th July, 2020 in the presence of claimant, I handed over the two loaded flash drives to Dr. Olufadekemi Adagbada of the Department of Linguistics and Nigerian Languages, Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago- Iwoye to transcribe same in Yoruba Language”, Yusuf said. The witness added in his statement sighted by New Telegraph Law that Dr. Oluwakemi Olayemi of Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago-Iwoy also carried out English transcription work on the flash drives. He said both translations conform with the defamatory contents of what was recorded with his computer onto the flash drives. “When I listened to the saved libelous publication on the website of the defendant about and concerning the claimant, I became worried and dissapointed that the economic adversity of Ijebu and indeed, that of Nigeria with respect to the collapsed Iwopin Newsprint Company was as a result of the curse which the claimant pro

exclunounced on Ijebuland which also made about 150 companies to fold up”, the witness added. He disclosed that the publication negatively altered his perception of the claimant and that he was “shocked and dissapointed that the monarch could indulge in placing a curse on his subjects who reverred him as a deity and keeper of Ijebu traditions”. In his statement of claims, the claimant averred that his reputation and integrity have been largely damaged by the ‘false publication’ as people who held him in high esteem have been made to doubt his honour. It was further averred that the defendant published the alleged words out of malevolence or spite calculating thereby to promote his business with a view to increasing profit. Consequently, the claimant is seeking award of N200 billion as damages against the defendant for the libel contained in the publication. The claimant is also seeking an injunction restraining the defendant by himself, servants, agents or otherwise from further publishing or causing to be published the same or similar defamatory words of or concerning the claimant. However, in his statement of defence, the defendant argued that words complained of were published on an occasion of ‘qualified privilege’, saying he exercised all ‘reasonable care’ in relation to the publication. Mr. Olatunji Ayanlaja (SAN) is leading one other SAN and other lawyers for the plaintiff, while Mr. Yomi Aliyu (SAN) and other lawyers are for the defence.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...