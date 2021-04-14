News

Defamation: Olukoya, MFM win again at London Court

A U.K. High Court of Justice, Strand, London, (Queen’s Bench Division) on Tuesday, April 13, granted a perpetual injunction restraining Maureen Badejo, from publishing further defamatory words against or concerning Dr. Daniel Olukoya, his family and the Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries (MFM), Collins Edomaruse, has said in a statement. According to him, while handing down the injunction, the judge, Master Thornett, also ordered her to pay the legal costs incurred by the Olukoyas in the suit. Further court session(s) would be held to determine the actual cost to be awarded to Dr Olukoya, his family and the church.

Yesterday’s hearing, which began at precisely 10:30am finished at approximately 1:05pm. Represented by Mrs Nath Director and Solicitor of Nath Solicitors London Boutique firm specialising in defamation and by Mr Jonathan Price of Doughty Street Chambers, Olukoya, his family and the church instituted the suit following several lies, no fewer than 52 of them, churned out by Maureen and her GIO TV on YouTube and Facebook against them. Maureen Badejo had also filed a counter-claim to demand money allegedly lost by her from the shutting down of some of her broadcasts by You-Tube and Facebook sequel to complaints from Dr. Olukoya’s lawyers. The judge in dismissing her counterclaim, described it as a frivolous claim, and branded it an abuse of process.

The judge opined in his judgment thus; “…it is overwhelmingly clear that the nature of this defamation is severe and serious…..and that the number of publications are considerable”. The court rules amongst other things that it is “overwhelmingly clear that the nature of this defamation is severe and serious, unavoidable and entirely persuasive that the number of publications are considerable”. At yesterday’s proceedings, Badejo’s lawyer concedes in court that the blogger’s remarks were “serious and defamatory”.

