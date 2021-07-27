News

Defamation: Secondus slams N5bn suit on Afegbua

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Prince Uche Secondus has instituted a N5 billion suit against former Edo State Commissioner for Information, Prince Kassim Afegbus, for libelous publication and defamation of character.

In the suit, which was filed on his behalf at Abuja High Court by  Emeka Etiaba, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Prince Secondus said Afegbua alleged that he misappropriated the sum of N10 billion belonging to the PDP, which he claimed was from tbe sale of nomination forms and/or other sources since 2017.

Two other media organisations were joined in the suit as co-defendants.

PDP National Chairman is claiming that the allegation by Prince Afegbua, which was published in several newspapers within and outside the country, are false and have brought him to odium in the estimation of the right thinking members of the public whose perception of him are that he is a person of fraudulent character, lacking in sincerity and integrity.

According to him, he was seen as a person of greedy character and incompetent to manage such an exalted office of the National Chairman of the PDP; an evil and untrustworthy person not worthy of public trust.

He added that he received several phone calls, after the publication, from pastors, governors, senators and many prominent members of PDP, which he said, further portrayed him in bad light.

He is therefore, asking the court to make a declaration that malicious publications made by the defendants against him is false and defamatory; an order of the court directing the defendants to publish a written apology several newspapers and social media platforms.

