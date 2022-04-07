Defection: Again, Court delays judgement in Ayade, Deputy’s suit

The Federal High Court Abuja yesterday, again for the second time in two weeks failed to deliver judgment in a suit filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) against Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State and his deputy, Prof. Ivara Esu, over their defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC). Trial judge, Justice Taiwo Taiwo had earlier fixed March 25 to deliver judgement in the case, but later re-scheduled it for April 6. At the resumed sitting yesterday, the court against rescheduledjudgementfortoday

