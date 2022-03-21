News

Defection: APC chairmen decry Umahi’s sacking

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya Abaka liki Comment(0)

Forum of APC State Chairmen in the country, at the weekend, decried the judgement of the Abuja Federal High Court which sacked Governor Dave Umahi and his Deputy, Kelechy Igwe.

 

They alleged that Justice Inyang Ekwo was biased. The forum, in a statement signed by its Chairman, Hon. Ali Bukar Dalori, argued that there was no section of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), that backs the removal of president, vice president or governor on the grounds of defection, adding that it was dissatisfied with the court judgement.

 

The statement reads: “Following the judgement delivered by the Federal High Court Abuja on March 8, 2022, which ordered Governor David Nweze Umahi of Ebonyi State and his Deputy, Dr. Kelechi Igwe to vacate their respective offices on the ground that they defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC) on November, 2021 has continued to agitate the minds of many right thinking people in Nigeria and beyond.

 

“Having carefully studied and digested the court’s judgment on the aforementioned matter, the Forum of State APC Chairman in the country wishes to categorically state as follows:

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

