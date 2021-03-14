Defection: APC sets up committee to woo Obaseki

There are indications that the All Progressives Congress(APC) might have set up a high powered lobby group, chaired by an ex-Senator from Edo North, to bring back the Governor of Edo State, Mr. Godwin Obaseki to its fold.

Sunday Telegraph was informed that the committee has been mandated to woo Obaseki back to the APC. A competent source in the know, who spoke with Sunday Telegraph on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the issue, said: “The party has constituted a high-powered lobby group, chaired by an ex-Senator.

The group was mandated to make sure Governor Obaseki returns to the All Progressives Congress. You know the party gambled away the only APC controlled state in the South South, due to the leadership style of former National Chairman of the party, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.”

He emphasised that Obaseki’s return to the party was part of the arrangements made before some APC northern governors “supported him financially and otherwise during the election against their party candidate, Pastor Osagie Ize- Iyamu.” The South-South is the only region in the country, where the APC currently has no foothold.

The six states- Edo, Delta, Bayelsa, Rivers, Akwa Ibom and Cross River- are all held by the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP). Another leader of the party, who also does not want his name in print, said if the governor is a man of his words, he would not go near the APC, after all they did to him.

He said: “I don’t want to be a busybody. This matter should be left with Obaseki to resolve, not me. If Obaseki is a man of integrity, he would not go near the APC after all they did to him. But going back to the party is his decision to make.”

That much, the PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, alluded to in an interview with one of our correspondents. He said: “I believe he (Obaseki) will be a gentleman.”

He said that he expected the governor to stay in the party’s fold. But contrary to fears in some quarters, the PDP in Edo State has said that Obaseki would not return to his former party – the APC.

The ruling party, late last year, at a well televised event, literally celebrated the defection of Ebonyi State Governor, Chief Dave Umahi, from the PDP amid reports that more governors from the opposition party were on their way to the APC.

The current fear was brought home some weeks ago during the second term inauguration of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, where Obaseki was also a guest. At the event, Akeredolu had said that he would work on Obaseki to return to the progressives’ fold.

“They said you have returned to the fold, and we are happy to have you,” Akeredolu said while thanking dignitaries who attended the occasion. But, Obaseki in reaction, made a ‘no-no’ gesture while Akeredolu replying, said: “If they cannot bring you back, I will bring you back.”

But speaking on behalf of the PDP in Edo State, Publicity Secretary, Chris Nehikhare, waved it aside, insisting that it was a normal joke leaders’ crack among themselves and no harm was intended by such joke.

He said: “The statement was a normal joke leaders crack among themselves and no harm was intended. We don’t see any reason to lose sleep over that.”

Also, weighing in on the issue, former Publicity Secretary and former executive committee member of the party in South-South zone, Prince Francis Omo-Osunde Iyasere, said there was no bad feeling in the party.

“Moreover, the Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, is a man of integrity and can’t return to APC,” he stressed. He queried Akeredolu’s sincerity, asking, where was Akeredolu when Obaseki was being rubbished in APC?

He continued: “Where was he when they alleged that he had no certificate? Akeredolu was there when they screened him out during the party primaries.

If Akeredolu was a good friend, he would have resisted the injustice done to Obaseki in APC by telling them he knows this man and they should not allow him to leave the party.

“Obaseki was fully involved during the PDP South South zonal Congress in Port Harcourt, Rivers State and even sponsored a candidate.”

