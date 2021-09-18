News

Defection claim: Nobody takes Fani-Kayode seriously – PDP

Posted on

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said that there was no truth in the claim by former Minister of Aviation, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode that three PDP governors will join the All Progressives Congress (APC). Fani-Kayode who joined APC on Thursday said that governors of Enugu, Oyo and Bauchi States would likely join the ruling party.

PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, advised Nigerians to take whatever the former Aviation minister told them with pinch of salt. Ologbondiyan said no PDP governors will leave the party. “Our governors are working together and none of them is leaving. Nobody should take Fani-Kayode seriously. “We are concerned about our convention and not what Fani-Kayode is saying,” Ologbondiyan stated.

Our Reporters

