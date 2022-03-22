Defection: Court decides Ayade’s fate Friday

…as 20 sacked lawmakers file appeal against judgement

Tunde Oyesina, Abuja

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, will on Friday, deliver judgment in a suit filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) seeking to unseat Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River over his defection from their party to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The PDP, had through its counsel Emmanuel Ukala (SAN), filed the suit marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/975/2021 before Justice Taiwo Taiwo to seek for an order sacking the governor and his deputy over their defection to the APC, among others.

The same court had earlier on Monday ordered two House of Representatives members representing Cross River and 18 lawmakers from the state’s House of Assembly to vacate their seats over their defection to the APC.

The judge gave the order following a suit marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/971/2021 filed on Aug. 27, 2021, by the PDP to challenge the 20 lawmakers’ defection to APC, alongside the governor on May 20, 2021.

Justice Taiwo, in the judgment, dismissed the defence’s argument that the PDP had no locus standi to institute the case.

He also dismissed other preliminary objections raised by the sacked lawmakers.

The court held that the argument of the lawmakers that there was rancour in the PDP which necessitated their defection to APC was a ploy to mislead the court.

And in a related development, the 20 lawmakers from Cross River State that were sacked by the court for defecting from the PDP, to the ruling APC, have lodged seven grounds of appeal to set-aside the judgement.

