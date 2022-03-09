Defection: Court sacks Umahi, deputy from office

A Federal High Court sitting Abuja yesterday sacked Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State and his deputy, Dr. Kelechi Igwe, from office over their defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Also affected by the court ruling are 17 members of the state House of Assembly, who left the PDP along with the governor. The trial judge, Justice Inyang Ekwo declared that the defection of Umahi and Igwe, from the PDP to the APC, was “illegal, null and unconstitutional”.

The court made the order in a judgement on a suit filed by the PDP seeking the removal of Governor Umahi and his deputy from office. The Court noted that the crux of the matter was the defection of the 3rd and 4th from the PDP to the APC.

The court held that the averments of the 3rd and 4th Defendants did not address the issue of defection rightly and frontally but rather resorted to general denial to affidavit evidence. Justice Ekwo noted that the depositions of the 3rd and 4th Defendants in their counter affidavit were “evasive and insufficient” to competently challenge the Plaintiff’s originating process. It was the opinion of the court that the “Immunity Clause” in section 308 of the Constitution is not absolute.

“Section 308 is a veritable constitutional shield” and not for political reasons, the court said. The court held that Umahi and Igwe did not contradict the deposition that total votes scored in an election belong to a politi cal party.

Justice Ekwo further held that the evidence abound that the 2nd Defendant (APC) contested the Ebonyi State Governorship election held in March 2019, with its own candidates. “It can be noted that the Constitution does not deal with the issue of defection lightly,” the court stated.

“The 3rd and 4th Defendants cannot transfer the votes and victory of the Plaintiff on March 9, 2019, to the APC. “The Office of the Governor and Deputy Governor of Ebonyi State belongs to the PDP.

“The option for Umahi and Igwe is to vacate office and wait for the next election to contest the election under the platform of its new party,” the court declared. The court said the act of the APC, Umahi and his deputy is aimed at dismantling the 1999 Constitution.

Consequently, the court declared that under the democratic system operated in Nigeria, the plaintiff won the majority of votes during the election and is entitled to enjoy the same till end of tenure of office for which the election was made.

