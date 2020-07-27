Politics

Defection: Dogara is nursing presidential ambition in 2023 – PDP BoT

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja and Ali Garba, Bauchi Comment(0)

Chairman of the Board of Trustees (BoT) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Walid Jibrin has challenged former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara to come out clean and tell Nigerians why he left the party for the All Progressives Congress (PDP).

 

Also Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir said the former Speaker’s defection was an escape route to cover up past misdeeds.

 

Dogara, who joined the ruling party on weekend, had in a letter to PDP ward Chairman in Bogoro ‘C’ ward in Bogoro Local Government Area of Bauchi State, accused Governor Bala Mohammed of reneging on his campaign promises to the people of the state.

 

He told his former ward chairman that “the same reasons why we fought hard in 2019 to effect change in the governance of our dear state are festering now.”

 

But Senator Jibrin in a statement, said Dogara did not exhaust all avenues available for him in PDP in resolving disputes before leaving the party.

 

According to him, as a former Speaker, Dogara was a member of PDP BoT and had not tabled any complaints before the board.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Politics

Edo 2020: How I almost quit race for Osadebay Avenue – Obaseki

Posted on Author Reporter

Cajetan Mmuta, Benin   The Edo State Governor, Mr. Goodwin Obaseki said Friday that he nearly quit the governorship race under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for a second term in office at the Dennis Osadebay Avenue Government House, Benin the state capital. Obaseki stated this in his acceptance speech shortly after […]
Politics

2023: Ndigbo in strong push for power

Posted on Author FELIX NWANERI reports

Presidency: South-East predicates demand on equity, fairness     FELIX NWANERI reports on the quest by the people of the South-East to produce Nigeria’s next president in 2023 despite political maneuverings across the various political parties by other geopolitical zones and power blocs   L ess than three years to the next general election, Nigeria’s […]
Politics

APC govs meet on Edo poll

Posted on Author Reporter

  The All Progressives Congress (APC) Campaign Monitoring Sub-committee of the National Campaign Council for Edo State Governorship Election met on Friday to strategise on the September 10 governorship election. The meeting, held behind closed doors at the national secretariat of the party in Abuja, lasted for about 45 minutes before it was moved to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: