Defection: Dogara is nursing presidential ambition in 2023 – PDP BoT

Chairman of the Board of Trustees (BoT) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Walid Jibrin has challenged former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara to come out clean and tell Nigerians why he left the party for the All Progressives Congress (PDP).

Also Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir said the former Speaker’s defection was an escape route to cover up past misdeeds.

Dogara, who joined the ruling party on weekend, had in a letter to PDP ward Chairman in Bogoro ‘C’ ward in Bogoro Local Government Area of Bauchi State, accused Governor Bala Mohammed of reneging on his campaign promises to the people of the state.

He told his former ward chairman that “the same reasons why we fought hard in 2019 to effect change in the governance of our dear state are festering now.”

But Senator Jibrin in a statement, said Dogara did not exhaust all avenues available for him in PDP in resolving disputes before leaving the party.

According to him, as a former Speaker, Dogara was a member of PDP BoT and had not tabled any complaints before the board.

