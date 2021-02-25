Defection: Face governance, stop poaching our members, PDP tells APC

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has advised the All Progressives Congress (APC) to face governance and stop poaching its members.

PDP National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, who spoke when party leaders visited former Minister of Aviation, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, told the APC that “jumping around and looking for critical stakeholders of our party to poach will not resolve the issue of security or economy.”

Rumours were making the rounds that Fani-Kayode was about leaving PDP to APC after his visit to the Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello and the party’s Chairman, Caretaker/Extraordinary National Convention Planning Committee, Mai Mala Buni.

Secondus, who described the former minister as a ‘brand’, said he assured them that he remains a member of PDP.

“Our brother is firm and a man of his word. There is no amount of trick that will make him sway otherwise.

“He is firmly with PDP and we are back to business while will prepare for 2023.

“The most important thing is that the country must be one and the APC government headed by (President Muhammadu) Buhari should resolve the issue of security.

“They are aware that security has broken down, economy has broken down. They should face that business with which they are elected. I believe that this country belongs to all of us and we need unity to move it forward,” he added.

Fani-Kayode, who expressed delight at the visit, said the meeting was fruitful, adding that whatever issue that might have been between has been resolved.

