Defection: Grace Benth as no political relevance to PDP–Adamawa chair

The leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Adamawa South Senatorial Zone of the state has dismissed the defection of Senator Grace Jackson Bent to the All Progressives Congress, APC, saying the former Senator has no political value to warrant any form of concern.

They equally promised to maintain the party’s winning streak during 2023 general elections and vowed to comprehensively win all elections in the area. The State Chairman of the party, Barrister A. T. Shehu, while describing the defection of Bent as a non – issue during the meeting of stakeholders of the area in Yola, noted that Bent left the party with only her political poodle.

