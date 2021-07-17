News

Defection: Grace Benth as no political relevance to PDP–Adamawa chair

Posted on Author Clement Ekong, Comment(0)

The leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Adamawa South Senatorial Zone of the state has dismissed the defection of Senator Grace Jackson Bent to the All Progressives Congress, APC, saying the former Senator has no political value to warrant any form of concern.
They equally promised to maintain the party’s winning streak during 2023 general elections and vowed to comprehensively win all elections in the area. The State Chairman of the party, Barrister A. T. Shehu, while describing the defection of Bent as a non – issue during the meeting of stakeholders of the area in Yola, noted that Bent left the party with only her political poodle.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

$20bn crude unaccounted for in seven years –Reps

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

DPR boss: How cartel steals Nigeria’s oil Panel: Chinese firm illegally got N5bn waiver The House of Representatives has said $20 billion worth of crude oil could not be accounted for between 2005 and 2012. Chairman of the House ad hoc committee on crude oil theft, Hon. Peter Akpatason (APC, Edo), who disclosed this yesterday […]
News

Bayelsa: Diri presents N290.2bn budget to Assembly for 2021 fiscal year

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe

Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, yesterday presented a budget of N290,295,465,423 to the state House of Assembly for 2021 fiscal year. While presenting the Appropriation Bill yesterday on the floor of the House, Governor Diri noted that the outgoing year 2020 had been challenging due to the impact of COVID-19 and the ravaging flooding, but […]
News Top Stories

Presidency taunts opposition over #BringBackOurBoys

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi Abuja

…alleges group commissioned one million T-Shirts for campaign   The Presidency, yesterday, taunted the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and other critics of the government over their reactions to the abduction and subsequent rescue of 344 boys from the Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, Katsina State.     It accused the PDP and its […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica