Defection: I’m no longer needed in APC –Bauchi Speaker

Posted on Author Nasir Shuaibu, BAUCHI Comment(0)

The Speaker of the Bauchi State House of Assembly, Hon Abubakar Suleiman, has formally tendered resignation letter from All Progressives Congress (APC), saying: “I defected to Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) because I’m no longer needed in the APC.”

 

The Speaker stated this in a letter addressed to the Chairman of the APC, Guda Ward in Ningi Local Government Area, signed by his spokesperson, AbdulAhmad Burra, and made available to journalists, yesterday in Bauchi, he noted on the vested interests of some people in the party, “who worked against my inclusion as member of the National Convention Planning Committee in which they made sure my name was removed as well as local government party chairman respectively.”

 

The Speaker said that due to the fractionalization of the party at all levels in the state, with every faction claiming the leadership of the party, coupledwithlitigationswhich ledtocourtordersrestraining any faction from claiming the leadership of the party, it became difficult for him to determine which of the factional leadership of the party is legitimate.

 

He added that this is coming after a series of persecution being meted on him and his supporters since his election as Speaker of the Bauchi State House of Assembly in June, 2019 as against the wish of somevested interestsinthe party.

 

The Speaker explained: “It’s a well-known fact that getting the speakership position has been one of the lifetime dreams of my emirate, Ningi.

 

People of my constituency gave me their mandate to represent them and subsequently asked me to pursue their dream of producing a Speaker from Ningi. I can’t be bigger than my constituency and no interest should be superior to that of my constituents.

 

Thus, I pursued the dream of my constituents and as Almighty Allah willed it, we got it against all odds. “Since my election as speaker, the party side-lined me from its activities and meted variousformsof persecutiononmeandmysupporters.

 

Despite these, I remained loyal and committed to the party and continued contributing financially to the party and attending its functions and meetings, even if they didn’t invite me. Sometimes I would only get notice of party meetingsfrommycolleagues, but I would still attend”.

 

