News

Defection: Imo Assembly declares Nkwerre seat vacant

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Speaker of the Imo House of Assembly, Kennedy Ibeh (APC Obowo), has declared vacant the seat of Mr Obinna Okwarra, representing Nkwerre constituency. Ibeh made the declaration following a motion moved by Mr Blyden Amajirionwu (APC Ngor Okpala), and seconded by Chiji Collins (APC Isiala Mbano). Amajirionwu said Okwarra had defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in contravention of section 109, subsection 1g of the constitution. According to him, the law stipulates that no member should defect to another party before the expiration of his tenure, if his election was sponsored by another party.

He presented pictorial and video evidence of Okwarra’s defection, which was played on the floor of the house. The speaker said his discretion in resolving the matter was tied to the evidence presented to prove that the provisions of the constitution had been contravened.

“Satisfactory evidence has been presented to prove that Okwarra has become a member of a party other than the one that sponsored his election. “His seat is therefore declared vacant,” Ibeh said. He further directed the Clerk, Mrs Chinelo Emeghara, to forward a clean copy of the House’s resolution to the Independent National Electoral Commission to schedule a date for a bye-election for the election of a new representative.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Bi-Courtney seeks multi-billion naira investments in airports

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

Chairman, Bi-Courtney Aviation Services Limited (BASL), Dr. Wale Babalakin (SAN), has expressed his desire to be part of the planned concession of Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt and Kano airports under the concession agenda of the Federal Government.   According to him, his passion for infrastructure development informed his desire. Babalakin who said this at a […]
News

Killings: Nigeria’s security architecture has completely collapsed – Ortom

Posted on Author Reporter

  Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi Apparently miffed by the worsening insecurity situation ravaging the country, Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom Wednesday admonished the Presidency and governors in the country to come together save the nation’s security architecture which he said ‘has completely collapsed’ in order to save the lives of Nigerians. Ortom spoke to newsmen at […]
News

Setback for EU in legal fight with AstraZeneca

Posted on Author Reporter

  The EU has lost a legal battle in Brussels to force Anglo-Swedish drug maker AstraZeneca to supply 120m doses of Covid-19 vaccine by the end of June. It went to court last month after the company delayed shipment of the vital vaccines, having originally committed to supply 300m doses by the same date. However, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica