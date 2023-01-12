News

Defection looms in Anambra as Okadigbo leads Tinubu/ Shettima rally

Few months after Senator Maggery Okadigbo was announced as the Coordinator of Ahmed Bola Tinubu and Alhaji Kashim Shettima Campaign Council in Anambra State, a gale of defection is looming from the three major political parties in the state. Already, talks have commenced between some members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and the Labour Party (LP) with the All Progressives Congress (APC) on the process of joining the party ahead of its mega rally this month.

 

PDP rejects Gumus' confirmation as Commissioner

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has kicked against the confirmation of Prof. Rhoda Gumus as Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) National Commissioner (South South) by the National Assembly, describing it as a "coup against democracy".
CCT Chairman, Umar shuns Senate summons

The Chairman of the Code of Conduct Bureau, Mr. Danladi Umar, Wednesday, shunned the invitation of the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petition, on the case of assault against him, being considered by the lawmakers.
2023: Methodist Bishops back Sanwo-Olu for second term

Methodist Church Nigeria Bishops have endorsed Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu's second term bid. The clerics, who commended his administration's performance, said Lagosians should grant the governor a second term to complete the projects he has started.

