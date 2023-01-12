Defection looms in Anambra as Okadigbo leads Tinubu/ Shettima rally

Few months after Senator Maggery Okadigbo was announced as the Coordinator of Ahmed Bola Tinubu and Alhaji Kashim Shettima Campaign Council in Anambra State, a gale of defection is looming from the three major political parties in the state. Already, talks have commenced between some members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and the Labour Party (LP) with the All Progressives Congress (APC) on the process of joining the party ahead of its mega rally this month.
