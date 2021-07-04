Politics

Defection: Matawalle sacks all special advisers

Posted on Author Reporter

 

Bello Matawalle, Governor of Zamfara State, has relieved all his special advisers of their appointments.
In a statement on Sunday, Kabiru Balarabe, acting Secretary of the State Government and Head of Service, said the governor’s decision is in line with his recent defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC).
Matawalle defected from the PDP to the APC on Tuesday after several months of speculation. The governor said he defected to bring peace to Zamfara.
Balarabe in his statement, however, said Mamman Tsafe, the Special Adviser on Security, was not affected by the development.
“It is hereby notified for general information that Governor Bello Matawalle, has relieved all Special Advisers of their appointments, except the Special Adviser on Security matters,” the statement reads.
“This decision is in line with the recent defection to the APC and to allow for an in-depth search of more but competent hands in the administration of the state, irrespective of political affiliations.
Balarabe directed all the affected special advisers to hand over affairs of their respective offices, and government property under them to their directors general or accounting officers.
According to NAN, he also extended the governor’s appreciation to them for their contributions towards the development of the state.
The governor had in May dissolved his state executive council.
But on June 8, he re-appointed three commissioners and three board chairmen.

Reporter

