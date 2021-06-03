News Top Stories

Defection: Mimiko set to join APC after Ayade

…meets Malami, Buni, others in Abuja

The gale of defections among former and current political office holders appears to have shifted to the South-West, with fresh facts emerging last night that a former governor of Ondo State, Dr. Olusegun Mimiko, maybe on his way to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) from Zenith Labour Party (ZLP). New Telegraph checks revealed that Mimiko, who served as the 16th, and fifth civilian governor of Ondo State, from February 2009, to February 2017, was also the senatorial candidate of the ZLP for Ondo Central District in the 2019 election.

The defection move, according to sources in the know of the move to APC, is coming on the heels of series of meetings it was gathered that had allegedly transpired between the former governor and the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami (SAN). On the heels of this, it was also learnt that aside Malami, Mimiko had reportedly met with the Chairman of the APC National Caretaker Committee and Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni, in the course of perfecting the defection. New Telegraph also learnt from impeccable sources too that the defection plan had also involved two other governors.

However, it was unclear as at press time if the ZLP’s governorship candidate in the October 10, 2020 election, Agboola Ajayi, would also return to the APC. Recall that Ajayi had dumped APC to run against his estranged boss, Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN), at the poll. A source close the national headquarters of the APC confided in a team of newsmen that the move to draft the former governor to the party was to strengthen it. The source added: “From the look of things, our man (Aketi) appears not to be on same page with the Villa owing to his recent stance on certain national issues.

“So, we are working hard to ensure the former governor joins us to take of the party because we cannot afford to toy with any state in the South-West.” But the Ondo State Commissioner for Information, Mr. Donald Ojogo, has dismissed insinuations that the positions taken by Akeredolu over some national issues were targeted at the Villa or the Presidency. Ojogo said: “It’s a good thing if those who left the party or even wiling ones are coming to join the party; but the slant that Governor Akeredolu’s stance on some national issues is responsible for the search for fresh frontiers is dismissable.

“Whatever position he has taken in the past or would take on national issues can only be propelled by altruism and patriotism. So, if anyone finds opportunity under such cover to blackmail the governor as being at loggerhead with the villa, it will be unfortunate. “But if it happens, we won’t be surprised because some persons take politics to boundless levels not minding whether the well being of their folks is endangered or not.”

