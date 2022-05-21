News

Defection: NNPP Chair receives Shekarau, Jibrin others into party

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim

National Chairman of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) Professor Rufai Ahmed Alkali has received the former Kano State governor, Senator Ibrahim Shekarau and a former member of the Federal House of Representatives, Hon. Abdulmumin Jibrin, into the party. Shekarau recently joined the party from the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The development comes a few days after Jibrin, a director- general of the Bola Tinubu Campaign Group, joined the party. The duo’s defection and those of others came despite efforts by Kano State Governor, Alhaji Abdullahi Ganduje, to prevent them from leaving the APC. Before the chain of defections, at least 17 members of Kano State House of Assembly as well as Ganduje’s Chief of Staff had left the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) and the APC for the NNPP.

Receiving the defectors into the party, Alkali said the upsurge in the number of defectors, “Are pointers to the fact the NNPP has become the party to beat not just in Kano state but all over the country “Senator Ibrahim Shekarau’s movement to our party as well as other movements in various parts of the country has now changed the permutations and political alignment in the country ahead of the 2023 general elections. Meanwhile, the party has announced a shift in the dates for the senatorial and governorship primaries According to the National Secretary of the party and chairman convention planning committee, Dr. Dipo Olayoku, the action was taken to ensure transparent and hitch free primaries/elections The statement reads: “The National Working Committee (NWC) at its Emergency meeting on Thursday, May 19, 2022 approved the shift in dates for the Senatorial and Governorship Primaries.

 

