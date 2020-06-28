Defection: Nothing attractive in APC –PDP Govs

•Say Bello’s claim diversionary

Governors elected

on the platform of

the Peoples Democratic

Party (PDP)

have said there is nothing

attractive in the All Progressives

Congress (APC) to

warrant any of them defecting

to the party.

The governors were reacting

to an allegation by the

Kogi State Governor, Yahaya

Bello that about 10 PDP

governors were planning to

defect APC, describing as

diversionary.

Chairman of the PDP Governors’

Forum, Governor

Aminu Tambuwal said in a

statement that the claim was

“to shore up the sagging morale

of APC members who

are ruing the loss of yet another

state governor, Godwin

Obaseki of Edo.”

The statement by the Direction

General of the PDP

Governors’ Forum, Hon.

Cyril Maduabum, said PDP

governors were focused on

delivering good governance

and the benefits of democracy

to people of their respective

states.

The governors blamed the

APC’s problem on the mismanagement

of its affairs by

its leaders of the party, which

they said, was acknowledged

by even President

Muhammadu Buhari.

“There is no attraction

whatsoever for any PDP

member not to talk of a PDP

governor to join the APC, a

party bedevilled by crises,”

Tambuwal said.

He noted that APC has not

even an elected leadership

in accordance with Section

223 of the 1999 Constitution

that requires the Executive

Committee of every political

party in Nigeria to be democratically

elected.

“We advise Governor Yahaya

Bello, to concentrate on

providing good governance

to the people of Kogi State,”

Tambuwal stated.

Governor Bello had, during

an interview on a private

Lagos-based television

station on Friday, claimed

that 10 governors from the

opposition party were ready

to defect to the ruling APC.

