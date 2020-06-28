Defection: Nothing attractive in APC –PDP Govs

News Top Stories

•Say Bello’s claim diversionary

 

Governors elected
on the platform of
the Peoples Democratic
Party (PDP)
have said there is nothing
attractive in the All Progressives
Congress (APC) to
warrant any of them defecting
to the party.
The governors were reacting
to an allegation by the
Kogi State Governor, Yahaya
Bello that about 10 PDP
governors were planning to
defect APC, describing as
diversionary.
Chairman of the PDP Governors’
Forum, Governor
Aminu Tambuwal said in a
statement that the claim was
“to shore up the sagging morale
of APC members who
are ruing the loss of yet another
state governor, Godwin
Obaseki of Edo.”
The statement by the Direction
General of the PDP
Governors’ Forum, Hon.
Cyril Maduabum, said PDP
governors were focused on
delivering good governance
and the benefits of democracy
to people of their respective
states.
The governors blamed the
APC’s problem on the mismanagement
of its affairs by
its leaders of the party, which
they said, was acknowledged
by even President
Muhammadu Buhari.
“There is no attraction
whatsoever for any PDP
member not to talk of a PDP
governor to join the APC, a
party bedevilled by crises,”
Tambuwal said.
He noted that APC has not
even an elected leadership
in accordance with Section
223 of the 1999 Constitution
that requires the Executive
Committee of every political
party in Nigeria to be democratically
elected.
“We advise Governor Yahaya
Bello, to concentrate on
providing good governance
to the people of Kogi State,”
Tambuwal stated.
Governor Bello had, during
an interview on a private
Lagos-based television
station on Friday, claimed
that 10 governors from the
opposition party were ready
to defect to the ruling APC.

