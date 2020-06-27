Defection: Nothing attractive in APC – PDP Govs

*Say Bello’s claim diversionary

Governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have said there is nothing attractive in the All Progressives Congress (APC) to warrant any of them defecting to the party.

The governors were reacting to an allegation by the Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello that about 10 PDP governors were planning to defect APC, describing as diversionary.

Chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum, Governor Aminu Tambuwal said in a statement that the claim was “to shore up the sagging morale of APC members who are ruing the loss of yet another state governor, Godwin Obaseki of Edo.”

The statement by the Direction General of the PDP Governors’ Forum, Hon. Cyril Maduabum, said PDP governors were focused on delivering good governance and the benefits of democracy to people of their respective states.

The governors blamed the APC’s problem on the mismanagement of its affairs by its leaders of the party, which they said, was acknowledged by even President Muhammadu Buhari.

“There is no attraction whatsoever for any PDP member not to talk of a PDP governor to join the APC, a party bedevilled by crises,” Tambuwal said.

He noted that APC has not even an elected leadership in accordance with Section 223 of the 1999 Constitution that requires the Executive Committee of every political party in Nigeria to be democratically elected.

“We advise Governor Yahaya Bello, to concentrate on providing good governance to the people of Kogi State,” Tambuwal stated.

Governor Bello had, during an interview on a private Lagos-based television station on Friday, claimed that 10 governors from the opposition party were ready to defect to the ruling APC.

Like this: Like Loading...