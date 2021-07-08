Defection of PDP govs to APC won’t affect the party in 2023 – Olafeso

Dr. Eddy Olafeso is the immediate past National Vice Chairman (South-West) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). In this interview with ADEWALE MOMOH, he speaks on the defection of some governors elected on the platform of party to ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) as well as the state of the nation

President Muhammadu Buhari recently assured Nigerians of improved security, do you see that happening?

There has never been any form of action that will reassure Nigerians that the country is a better place or secured for foreign investments and domestic development. Things are getting worse. Recent events have shown that the Federal Government is oblivious of the sensitivity attached to certain regional issues in Nigeria.

The abduction or kidnapping of the leader of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu and his re-arraignment in court with handcuffs and the ransacking of Sunday Igboho’s house in Oyo State are all clear indication that the country is far away from what the President promised. But then, is anybody listening to Buhari’s promise anymore? How many of those promises have been broken in the past? He does not really care about Nigeria. For me, nothing has changed for me to have the confidence that Nigeria is moving in the right direction.

Are you sure that the agitations by some ethnic groups will not materialise because the agitators seem to be hammering on the need for secession?

There are cacophonies of voices. But specifically, what this is pointing to is to revisit the constitution with a view of ensuring that there is fairness and equity in the country called Nigerian. That is the reason why everybody is talking about this issue of restructuring, both in governance and in terms of management of resources. I’m not one of those who say that Nigeria should break, but then I’m one of those who believe that there must be fairness and equity if all of us are going to live together in peace and harmony. So, the noises will continue because the Federal Government is appropriating it to individuals as if they are the issue.

Sunday Igboho is not the issue in the South-West; Nnamdi Kanu is not the issue in the South-East and ditto all the other people, who are being hunted. You can hunt this people but you are not doing anything about banditry, kidnappings, killings and about Boko Haram in the North and entire country. It is like some people are sacred cows and no matter what their offences are, they will never be brought to book. Nigeria is the only country in the entire planet, where people will perpetually commit murder, atrocious murder and nobody is ever brought to book. You heard lately that 20 people were executed for banditry in Somalia.

Have you ever heard that here? So, the noises about secession, about breakup will continue unless we all sit together to look at the issues. Let me take your mind back. How come these noises were not rife in the First Republic when the regions were still on their own? Give autonomy, devolve power, pay attention to the needs of the people, block corruption, secure the nation.

The propinquity and sovereignty of the state must be your paramount priority and responsibility. Yet, none of those things are done. We have porous borders. People troop into Nigeria from everywhere and commit every atrocious crime and walk away without any form of correction. It is atrocious. These are end times!

You said some months ago, that Nigeria is on on the highway to Rwanda. Do you still hold that view?

Are we not inching towards that at this moment? It is dangerous. Buhari is playing with Russian Roulette. The destructive effect will leave this country in an unimaginable disaster yet to be known in Africa from the history of man. I’m not pessimistic but I see it every day and I’m worried. And the Yoruba nation is not even prepared.

We are so divided; leadership is so juvenile and irresponsible. The leadership does not care about the ordinary people on the streets. I’m talking about all the political parties; not only in PDP, not only in APC, but leadership across board. Political elites, economic elites, everybody that is somebody don’t care about the next man on the street. It is like the bottom is off our bucket. How do you take that to fetch water? That is the honest truth.

You spoke about the Somalia situation; are you advocating for capital punishment for these bandits?

Certainly, if you take a person’s life, you equally should be killed. That is the truth; it is the best deterrent for crime. Certainty of punishment is the best deterrent for crime. If they murder, kidnap, rape and you treat them with kid gloves, it will not stop. Let us be fair to ourselves, why this has been going on for a long time is the fact that nobody has been brought to book. So, for me, if there is anything beyond capital punishment, it should be meted out to anybody that kills, that rapes, that kidnaps, and who decides to make life harrowing for another person. Man inhumanity to man can only be dealt with certainty of punishment. I’m one of the advocates of capital punishment for somebody who can be so heinous and devious to the point of killing another person.

On restructuring, the Federal Government seems to be saying that those advocating for it should forget that for now. What are your thoughts on that?

They are ignorant of history. Sooner than later, their folly will be wide open onto their faces. You cannot stop an idea whose time has come. They will all be consigned to the dustbin of history because you cannot to stop somebody to express his desire to be free.

Freedom is the most sacred gift to man, and anybody that attains to force people to want to be together, they are fooling themselves. This military constitution will not last. Sooner than later, you will see what it is. When President Goodluck Jonathan convoked the National Conference in 2014 and the conclusions could have helped Nigeria get better but these people, they are not ready. Their insistence is just to continue in power. You could see what they are doing to PDP and what PDP governors are doing to themselves, some of them, not everybody. So, in all reality, no matter what the presidency is thinking, they cannot stem the tide of history. It is not possible and they are going to be the victims of history too.

Nigerians are looking towards the PDP but the party seems to be depleted even as the raid by the APC continues. In the last two months, two PDP governors have pitched their tents with the ruling party. What is your take on that?

I feel a sense of internal peace, knowing fully well that those governors do not make what we call the Peoples Democratic Party. No matter their sojourn to the dustbin of history, our party will rise from the ashes of the exit of the governors and build something virile and indestructible to prevent the total collapse of Nigeria in 2023. They came by default and left by default. And I will tell you that their defection will not subvert that opportunity for us to be able to win back this country for the Nigerian people. I’m so convinced that despite their exit, our party will be stronger to be able to defeat this narcissistic backward government of the APC.

With 2023 general election fast approaching, are you not worried that the exit of the governors and senators from your party will have adverse effect on PDP during the polls?

All it has done for us is to strengthen our resolve to fight harder. In the PDP, the ordinary man on the street who is a party member has the same vote as any other person. Do you think they are sleeping? Don’t you know that we all know that they have taken all the advantages and they want to walk away with them? Either they have committed one crime or the other or they have compromised themselves one way or the other, you know, it is coming back to haunt them. History is replete with characters like that. But then can they stop the time? It is not going to be possible.

I have said Nigeria is getting closer to the Rwanda scenario. We are getting closer because all events point to the fact they were not learning, we are not ready, we are impervious, we are dumb, we are deaf. We think it is okay to continue the way we are, not to look at the youth, not to look at the employment, not to look at the economy, not to look at the general situation of the country.

Nigeria is a pariah state. Your green passport is an attraction to be humiliated worldwide. One day, we will rise from the ashes like I said and we will rebuild this nation. I’m so convinced about that. We have set clear examples. Well, the perception at this moment is that some of our governors, senators are leaving. But yes, they will have the resources. Is it the first time that rulers, oppressors and people that have taken the people prisoners have gone through what they have gone and the people at the appointed time paid them back.

Remember the Bolshevik revolution. They are lots of examples across the world; when the people decide on their own to take over power just because the people they trusted with that power must have misused it. It is a great lesson to all Nigerians, we have abdicated our responsibility by constantly acquiescing to all their jokes and crude invasion of our rights during electioneering process. We must stand our ground for once and say our votes must count. The Electoral Bill that has been left hanging is the most critical thing towards 2023, and they can’t stop it. Once we take charge of the counting of our votes from the units to the wards, up to the local governments, you will see that there will be reduction in the usual thievery, stealing and the corrupt election practice.

But the belief in some quarters and even within your party is that the leadership is not doing things right hence the defections…

Beyond that, what can you do as a party leader? You fought so hard to restore somebody as a governor of a state; I was once a member of that National Working Committee of my party. What you see outside is just a tip of the iceberg when it comes to the activities and actions that lead to producing a governor. Sacrifices, financial, emotion, physical will go into it. When you produce that governor, you expect him to work hard in ensuring that he develops his people and the next thing is that he takes his bags and baggage. He is not funding the party. Some of the governors don’t even bother to contribute to the party in such a way that the party can carry on with its activities. How are you going to blame the leadership? I worked closely with Prince Uche Secondus. He did all his ultimate best by taking the number of states controlled by the party from 11 to 17. What can you do now? When you take the horse to the river, can you force it to drink? You see, they have made a date with their own destiny but believe me; history will not be kind to them. I can guarantee you that many of them will regret their actions like Judas did for betraying Christ. The national chairman and the National Working Committee did their utmost best to produce these governors. So, if they are leaving, it cannot be the fault of the party but their own selfish pursuit of an agenda beyond that of the party. We can always wish them well because we know for sure that the outcome will be significantly tragic for that.

In Ondo State, the Court of Appeal recently dismissed the appeal brought before it by your party and its candidate in the last governorship election, Eyitayo Jegede, but they are heading for the Supreme Court. Do you see the PDP upturning Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu’s victory and how do you respond to the claim in some quarters that the legal battle is a ploy to keep supporters together ahead of the next elections?

I think it is an issue of quitters don’t win and winners don’t quit. You have to give it a try. I’m not a lawyer and I’m not working in the justice department but the truth is that our candidate is a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, so if he wants to try the Supreme Court, we all should encourage him. You don’t hold a party together by fake promises. You can only hold the party together by working very hard, bringing everybody together and encouraging everybody to continue to join, create equity and utilize the articles of the constitution in managing and running the party.

That does not arise and I don’t think they are doing that because I know fully well that at the end of the legal battle at the Supreme Court, we will still have to come together and build the party strong enough to contend with the ruling party. If you want to be fair to us, we are not existing now. With all these inactivity, inanities of governance and we have no opinion, it is a shame. When I was the national vice chairman of the party, I probably will not have kept quiet. You are talking about our state; how about the entire South-West zone. What is really happening?

In each of the states, there are contradictions and conflicts that should have been resolved by the leadership. So, I just believe that whatever happens, at the end of the Supreme Court decision, we have to pick the pieces of our lives and move on as a party. The party needs quality men, capable hands with intellectual capacity to be able to run the affairs. When you are in opposition, you have to work extra hard to catch the attention of the people. This is not the best of times for our party but I pray that we shall overcome.

To many, the PDP no longer exit in Ondo State. What is your response to the belief?

We are here. It is the peace of the graveyard. At the appointment time, you will see the resurgence of actions of energy to rebuild the party. A lot of inequities, unfairness have been meted out to a lot of people. Nature abhours vacuum. By virtue of your statement, there is a vacuum here but nature will fill it at the appointed time.

Your party alleged recently that Governor Akeredolu is trying to procure the Supreme Court judgement and has been diverting the resources of the state, particularly workers’ salary to achieve that. What is your position on that? I will not join anybody to insult the judiciary. They are noble men of honour and integrity. If somebody has such debased diabetic mind, I will join issues with such character. So, let us still believe that our system works adequately to ensure justice the way it should.

