Defection rumours grow as Ikpeazu visits Buhari

Abia State Governor Okezie Ikpeazu’s visit to President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday is fuelling rumours of his alleged plans to defect from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Ebonyi State Governor and Chairman of South East Governors’ Forum Dave Umahi had dumped the PDP for the APC allegedly to realise his 2023 presidential ambition. Senate President Ahmad Lawan once teased Ikpeazu about joining the ruling party.

“You are already a progressive at heart. You are progressive in action,” he told the governor at an event. However, the governor insisted he would remain with the PDP.

His Chief Press Secretary (CPS) Onyebuchi Ememanka on Thursday denied his boss is about joining the APC.

