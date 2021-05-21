News Top Stories

Defection timely devt -Kalu

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu, has described the defection of Governor of Cross River State, Mr. Ben Ayade, from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC) as a welcome and timely development. Commending the efforts of the Caretaker Chairman of the APC, Alhaji Mai Mala Buni and stakeholders of the party for the giant strides in galvanising grassroots support for the APC, Kalu stressed that the ideals of the APC are anchored on genuine leadership and good governance.

Kalu, who described Ayade as a progressive politician and silent achiever, applauded the governor for his bold step, adding that the robust blue print of the Ayade-led Cross River State Government is in tandem with the APC-led Federal Government. In a goodwill message, the Senate Chief Whip stressed that the APC remains the only political party built on tenets of democracy, noting that the party will continue to wax strong across the country. He said: “The defection of Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State from the PDP to the APC is a laudable development.

“With the support of the Federal Government, the governor has over the years, sustained his good works across Cross River State. The APC is a party of progressive minded politicians with passion for sustainable development. “The governor has taken a bold and courageous step in a bid to strengthen his good deeds in Cross-River State. It is a good opportunity for the people of Cross- Rivers state to connect with the centre. I join the national leadership of the APC in welcoming Ayade into the fold of our great party.” Kalu admonished other governors who have the well wherewithal to drive development in their states to pitch tent with the APC, pointing out that the party will not derail from the tenets of democracy in its endeavours.

