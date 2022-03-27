Defection: Umahi, Ayade, Matawale walk on tightrope

In this analysis, BIYI ADEGOROYE examines the level of political nomadism among elected public officer holders in the country, arguing that the outcome of the cases will redefine Nigeria’s democracy

Barring any magic or any legal gymnastics, the cases of Governors David Umahi, Ben Ayade and Bello Matawale of Ebonyi, Cross Rivers and Zamfara states respectively would soon become indelible legal references in Nigeria’s political history on why political officers elected on the platform of one party must resign should they defect to another.

cThe trio, along with many senators, members of House of Representatives and state lawmakers had defected en mass from the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP), on whose crest they rode to office in the 2019 elections to the All Progressives Congress, (APC), without any legal basis.

An Abuja High Court presided over by Justice Iyang Ekwo has sacked Umahi penultimate week and all the lawmakers in the state over their defection from the PDP to the APC, while the cases of Ayade and Matawale are pending in court.

Justice Ekwo declared that in consonance with Section 221 of the 1999 Constitution, as amended, and the democratic system of governance operated in Nigeria, votes at the election and elections are won by political parties and not their candidates or the candidates sponsored at the election by the political parties.

The determining section of the Nigerian Constitution says: “No association, other than a political party, shall canvass for votes for any candidate at any election, or contribute to the funds of any political party or the election expenses of any candidate at an election” Ekwo, therefore ruled that the APC, “having scored only 81,703 votes at the said governorship election as against the majority lawful votes of 393, 343 votes scored by the Plaintiff, (the PDP), the Plaintiff, is bound to retain its votes throughout the duration of or tenure of office for which the election was held and the second Defendant cannot appropriate the votes of the Plaintiff directly or indirectly”.

Besides the order directing Umahi and his deputy to vacate their offices, the court, in part also directed INEC to immediately receive from the PDP the names of its candidates to replace the Governor and his Deputy, and declare those names submitted by the PDP, as the Governor and Deputy Governor of Ebonyi State.

The court held that it was wrong for Umahi, his Deputy to defect to another party when there was no crisis in their former party. Similarly, Justice Taiwo Taiwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja has ordered two members of House of Representatives, and 18 law makers in Ebonyi State to vacate their seats consequent upon their defection to the APC.

Expressing what amounted to his disgust at Nigerian politicians’ penchant for cross-carpeting, Justice Taiwo said: “A day must surely come when elected officials must either resign from their office or ask the people who voted for them before defecting to other parties, instead of defecting to another party without recourse to the law and the citizens.”

In particular, these governors’ defections are by no means alien in Nigeria since 1999, and despite the controversies it generated, especially since the defections were considered unconstitutional, immoral, self-serving and opportunistic.

The obnoxious practice which some said amounts to a theft of the mandate of the political party and at variance with extant Supreme Court ruling has continued.

For instance, the Apex Court in October 2007, in the case of Rotimi Amaechi Vs Celestine Omehia, ruled that the electorate vote for the political party and not the individual, and declared Ameachi as duly elected governor of Rivers State, thereby removing Omehia from office.

Political nomadism

Since the dawn of Third Republic in 1999, political nomadism has become a common incongruous part of Nigerian polity as elected public officers especially governors, senators, members of House of Representatives and lawmakers at the state level defect in baffling frequency and indiscriminately from the party on whose platform they secured such election.

The practice of cross-carpeting became so common especially among the leading political parties, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and the All Progressives Party (APC), jumping the ship became as pastime, such that a governor might be in one party tonight and wake up in the other party tomorrow morning.

In particular, the gale of defection became so rampant with the exit of six governors elected on the platform of the PDP, senators and members of the House of Representatives decamped from the party to then newly formed APC, an agglomeration of existing legacy party in the build up to the 2015 general elections.

The incident saw the defection of five governors, Musa Kwakwanso, Kano; Aliyu Wamakko, Sokoto, Murtala Nyako, Adamawa; Fatai Ahmed, Kwara and Rotimi Amaechi of Rivers State, along with federal lawmakers like Bukola Saraki, Kwara State, Aminu Tambuwal, elected on the platform of the PDP, along with over 60 others to the APC, in a grand move to scuttle President Goodluck Jonathan’s re-election.

The pre-election earth-shaking defection unsettled the National Assembly, reducing the PDP majority hold in the Senate to 63, and in the House of Rep

resentatives to 174, to APC’s 45 and 172 respectively. This was more so when all lawmakers at the National Assembly and states followed their governors to the APC- without vacating their seats.

Today, the APC is loaded with top former members of the PDP and vice versa Sen Abdullahi Adamu, who is likely to emerge Chairman of the APC was a twotime governor of Nasarawa State on the platform of the PDP, just Senator Ken Nnamani, considered to be the Deputy Chairman (South), of the APC was Nigeria’s Senate President on the platform of the PDP. Sen Iyiola Omisore, a deputy governor and Senator on the platform of PDP is deemd to emerge National Secretary of the APC.

The list continues.

Constitutional provisions

Paradoxically, as regards the case of lawmakers, Section 68 (g) of the 1999 Constitution, as amended, says that “a member of the Senate or House of Representatives shall vacate his seat in the House which he is a member, among other things being a person whose election to the House was sponsored by a political party, he becomes a member of another party before the expiration of the period for which that House was elected.

“His seat shall be declared vacant, according to the Constitution,’ the single exemption being where his reason for defection from the previous political party is as a result of a division in therein.

However, since the dawn of this current political era, crosscarpeting has become a regular refrain, and no presiding officer of both chambers of the National Assembly has declared the seats defecting lawmaker vacant. They rather welcome the defector, especially when it increases majority of presiding officer’s party.

It has been observed that the avalanche of defection in Nigeria point to the absence of political ideologies in the two dominant parties. It blurs the differences, if any, in the political parties even as some pundits have argued that it is an indication that politicians see the parties as mere vehicles or ladders to secure election to offices, unlike the practice in advanced democracies. In the United States whose presidential system of government Nigeria borrowed it is on record, the dominant political parties, the Republican and Democrats have ruled intermittently since 1776.

There has been hardly any record of defection by governors and lawmakers, even as the latter sometimes share the leadership at the Capitol along party lines.

The story is not any different in Britain where the Conservatives and Labour Parties jostle for electorate’s vote year in year out, form government without any defections.

The worse that even occurred was coalition with fringe parties to form government where no one secures the majority. On the shores of Africa, African National Congress, (ANC) and the Democratic Alliance jostle

for power every election year, just like the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) converse for votes. In the 2020 election in Ghana, NPP won by 51 per cent ahead of NDC’s 47.3 per cent- no rancor, no defections.

The losing party forms the opposition, give criticisms and attempts to provide alternatives, but such cannot be said about Nigeria. Defection to the governing party in Nigeria has either become a basis for the politician to evade justice for crime committed while in office or feather his personal nest.

Courts to the rescue

Development experts see the current moves by the courts as possible ways to save Nigeria’s democracy. To Prof. Anthony Killa, a professor of Strategy and Development, “while it is dangerous to totally rule our cross carpeting in politics as it is a physiological part of politics.

The questions to be asked why cross carpet, how often does it happen and thirdly what are the consequences?

He added that it appears politicians join parties and later cross carpet in Nigeria simply because they can and for personal benefits not because there are ideological reasons or matters of principle, adding therefore, that cross carpeting in Nigeria needs to be regulated with clear, consistent and transparent laws that make the consequences of cross-carpeting certain to law.

“Such laws and regulations need to be in agreement with common sense. In a good and stabile society, its law sanctions and its politics represents what is regarded as consonant with common sense, a society wherein law, politics and common sense are not in harmony is a society on the brink of rupture; in such a society, something has to and tends to happen: such imbalance is not sustainable.”

Similarly, Chief Martin Onovo, the presidential candidate of the National Conscience Party, (NCP), in the 2015 said we must be careful not to generalise on this subject because, cross-carpeting may be lawful or unlawful.

“The Constitution gives clear conditions when cross-carpeting can be allowed. First, the Constitution grants all of us the freedom to associate. That must be respected. Then, the same Constitution requires that all candidates for political office are sponsored by a political party.

“Therefore, it is definitely inappropriate to leave the political party that sponsored you to the office while still in that office. The ballot paper and the ‘Certificate of return’ also show you are in office on behalf of a political party. We must all comply to the clear requirements of the Constitution.”

With the current development, the judiciary, in consonance with its constitutional duties has risen to interpret the laws, with certainty that some particular politicians will become either endangered species or guinea pigs in efforts to ensure compliance with the law.

