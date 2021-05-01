Politics

Defection: We’re in talks with APC lawmakers – PDP

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja Comment(0)

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has confirmed that it is in talks with some members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) towards joining its platform.
PDP Minority Leader, Ndudi Elumelu had told the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) members last Thursday, that some APC lawmakers were discussing with them towards crossing over to the PDP.
The party in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan on Saturday, said some APC lawmakers “who are fed up with the incompetence, lies, falsehood and corruption in the APC administration (are) ready to join forces with our party to rescue our nation.”
It advised the APC leadership in the House of Representatives to stop whining over the decision of some of the party members to quit the APC “in the face of widespread discontentment trailing the failures of the APC and Buhari administration to address the rising insecurity and excruciating economic hardship ravaging our country.”
PDP said the personal attack on Hon. Elumelu by the house leadership, for informing Nigerians of the decision of the APC lawmakers to join forces with the PDP is misplaced.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Politics

Wike tackles Akpabio: Keep Rivers out of your mouth or I’ll deal with you

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Governor of Rivers, Nyesom Wike, has threatened to deal with Godswill Akpabio, Minister of Niger Delta affairs, if he says one more word about the state. Wike said on Friday that he is not one of those Akpabio can “turn around”, adding that he will give him the “trouble you have gone to look for.” […]
Politics

Herders: We’re not under attack, chased out of Ebonyi

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya, Abakaliki

Myeitti Allah Cattle Breeders Association, Ebonyi State chapter, Monday said none of their members had been attacked or chased out of the state contrary to what is being portrayed in a viral video. There is a viral video currently in circulation on the social media alleging that some herdsmen had been attacked and chased out […]
Politics

Edo: Will Ize-Iyamu’s agenda sway the votes?

Posted on Author CAJETAN MMUTA

The political campaigns ahead of the September 19 governorship election in Edo State is gaining momentum with candidates and parties in full gear to seek for support from individuals and groups. CAJETAN MMUTA takes a look at the pledge by the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, to redefine Edo with […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica