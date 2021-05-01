Defection: We’re in talks with APC lawmakers – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has confirmed that it is in talks with some members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) towards joining its platform.

PDP Minority Leader, Ndudi Elumelu had told the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) members last Thursday, that some APC lawmakers were discussing with them towards crossing over to the PDP.

The party in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan on Saturday, said some APC lawmakers “who are fed up with the incompetence, lies, falsehood and corruption in the APC administration (are) ready to join forces with our party to rescue our nation.”

It advised the APC leadership in the House of Representatives to stop whining over the decision of some of the party members to quit the APC “in the face of widespread discontentment trailing the failures of the APC and Buhari administration to address the rising insecurity and excruciating economic hardship ravaging our country.”

PDP said the personal attack on Hon. Elumelu by the house leadership, for informing Nigerians of the decision of the APC lawmakers to join forces with the PDP is misplaced.