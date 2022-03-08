News

Defection: You can’t sack me, Umahi tells Judge

…vows to appeal judgment

 

Uchenna Inya, Abakaliki

Chief Dave Umahi, Tuesday said he was still the Governor of Ebonyi State.

He said the judgment of an Abuja Federal High Court presided over by Justice Inyang Ekwo, which sacked him from office for defecting to the All Progressives Congress (APC), was null and void and of not effect.

Umahi stated this in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital, while addressing journalists in his office following the court judgment.

He vowed that he will not obey the judgment but will obey the state high court which did not fault his defection to the APC and similar ruling in Zamfara State that also okayed the defection of Governor Matawalle also to the APC.

He called on his supporters and the APC not to worry about the Abuja high court judgment and vowed that he will appeal the judgment.

“There is nothing to worry at all. In the first place, there is no constitutional provision for any hatchet man to remove a governor. There are three ways whereby a Governor can vacate his seat; either by death, resignation or impeachment. By the House of Assembly. There is no any other constitutional provision that empowers a hatchet man to turn the constitution and the law upside down.

“I have listened to the judgment of Ekwo and it is very obvious that he was on a mission, he was making all efforts to upturn the rulings of the Supreme Court and Appeal Court on the issues like this. We have heard the rumours before now that he was determined to give judgment against all known laws and the constitution. First to embarrass APC, two to embarrass the Federal Government.

“For me, I do not feel worried but I feel so sorry for the judiciary. The Executive may have problems, the Legislature may have problems but the moment justice could be purchased, then we are in trouble in this country and the ruling this afternoon is a clear evidence that this country is in trouble.”

 

