Defection: You’re fighting a lost battle, PDP tells police, APC

he Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has told the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Nigeria Police that they cannot stop the planned mass defection of APC members in Ondo State, which will be led by the deputy governor, Agboola Ajayi, to the opposition party.

PDP in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, described the Saturday’s attack on Ajayi, by the Ondo State Commissioner of Police, Bolaji Salami, as despicable.

“The thoughtless and rude attempt to use the police to stop the Ondo deputy governor from leaving the disorganised APC is symptomatic of the last kicks of a degraded and derelict political party that is now clutching at straws and can only resort to use of compromised security agents as face-saving measure,” the statement said.

The party told APC that Nigerians could no longer accept the deception and lies of 2015 as well as the impunity, political brigandage and the electoral fraud of 2019.

According to PDP, the situation in the country in the last five years have left no one in doubt that APC is an ill wind, which has imposed Nigeria the legacies of poverty, insecurity, divisiveness, corruption and accumulated debts.

“It is therefore a natural national course for democrats in APC, who have realised that the sinking party is completely irredeemable, to leave APC in droves with their supporters.

“It is imperative to state that this development is sparking jubilations in every corner and cranny across our country,” PDP noted.

The party warned the Nigeria Police and other security agencies not to allow APC to use them as pawns to fight an already lost battle against Nigerians.

“Our party charges the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammad Adamu, to immediately insulate his officers and ranks from politics.

“He should instantly call the Ondo State Commissioner of Police, Bolaji Salami, to order as his actions are capable of pitching the Police against the people and cause a breakdown of law and order.

“Our party reminds IGP Adamu of the inglorious tenure of his predecessor in office, Idris Ibrahim, who allowed himself to be used against the people and how his career ended in ignominy,” PDP further warned.

