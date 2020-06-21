Defection: You’re fighting a lost battle, PDP tells police, APC

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has told the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Nigeria Police that they cannot stop the planned mass defection of APC members in Ondo State, which will be led by the Deputy Governor, Agboola Ajayi, to the PDP.

PDP, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, described Saturday’s attack on Ajayi, by the Ondo State Commissioner of Police, Bolaji Salami as despicable.

“The thoughtless and rude attempt to use the police to stop the Ondo Deputy Governor from leaving the disorganised APC is symptomatic of the last kicks of a degraded and derelict political party that is now clutching at straws and can only resort to use of compromised security agents as face-saving measure,” the statement said.

The party told the APC that Nigerians could no longer accept the deception and lies of 2015 as well as the impunity, political brigandage and the electoral fraud of 2019.

According to the PDP, the situation in the country in the last five years have left no one in doubt that the APC is an ill wind, which has imposed Nigeria the legacies of poverty, insecurity, divisiveness, corruption and accumulated debts.

“It is therefore a natural national course for democrats in the APC, who have realised that the sinking party is completely irredeemable, to leave the APC in droves with their supporters.

“It is imperative to state that this development is sparking jubilations in every corners and crannies across our country,” PDP noted.

The party warned the Nigeria police and other security agencies not allow the APC to use them as pawns to fight an already lost battle against Nigerians.

