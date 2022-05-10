Defections: Akume dumps PDP for ruling party

Cephas Iorhemen, MAKURDI Governor Samuel Ortom’s Senior Special Assistant on Youths and Sports and an aspirant for the Kyan State constituency in the House of Assembly, Hon. Akume Denen yesterday made the list of defectors from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the governing All Progressive Congress (APC). The former PDP chieftain has also registered his membership of the APC at his ward in Mbagbera council ward of Vandeikya Local Government Area of the state. Speaking with reporters, Akume said his decision to dump the PDP was to return home and follow the path that will lead to success. The governor’s ex-aide said: “As the 2023 general election approaches the APC is more ready and prepared for winning the elections than the PDP,” adding that with the APC people of the state will be more assured of attracting meaningful development to the state.” He said he is more comfortable and committed in the President Muhammadu Buhari-led APC government than where he was, and would contribute his quarter better to the progress and development of the party in the state and Vandeikya Local Government in particular. He thanked the leader of the APC in the state and Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, Senator George Akume, for the fatherly role he has been playing for the growth of the APC in the state and country at large.

