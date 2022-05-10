Defections: Akume dumps PDP for ruling party

Cephas Iorhemen, MAKURDI Governor Samuel Ortom’s Senior Special Assistant on Youths and Sports and an aspirant for the Kyan State constituency in the House of Assembly, Hon. Akume Denen yesterday made the list of defectors from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the governing All Progressive Congress (APC). The former PDP chieftain has also registered his membership of the APC at his ward in Mbagbera council ward of Vandeikya Local Government Area of the state. Speaking with reporters, Akume said his decision to dump the PDP was to return home and follow the path that will lead to success. The governor’s ex-aide said: “As the 2023 general election approaches the APC is more ready and prepared for winning the elections than the PDP,” adding that with the APC people of the state will be more assured of attracting meaningful development to the state.” He said he is more comfortable and committed in the President Muhammadu Buhari-led APC government than where he was, and would contribute his quarter better to the progress and development of the party in the state and Vandeikya Local Government in particular. He thanked the leader of the APC in the state and Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, Senator George Akume, for the fatherly role he has been playing for the growth of the APC in the state and country at large.
Related Articles
W’Bank: COVID-19 may destabilise Nigerian lenders
…says pandemic’ll push 5m Nigerians into poverty in 2020 Nigeria’s banking system is at risk of being destabilised as the coronavirus (COVID- 19) pandemic triggers what might be the worst recession since the 1980s for Africa’s largest economy, the World Bank has said. In its latest Nigeria Development Update (NDU) report released yesterday, the World […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Kalu lauds Buhari over Umuahia Diagnostic Centre
Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji uzor Kalu has expressed gratitude to President Muhammadu Buhari and the management of Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA) for locating an ultra-modern Diagnostic Centre at the Federal Medical Centre, Umuahia. In a statement he personally signed, Kalu described the project as a […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
US election: Violence erupts in Oregon
Hundreds of state police and left-wing protesters were locked in a tense standoff in downtown Portland late Wednesday after rampaging anti-Trump groups smashed shop windows a day after the election, prompting the state governor to activate the National Guard. The Multnomah County Sheriff’s office declared a riot and made at least nine arrests, citing […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)