Defections in Senate: How Kalu’s intervention saved APC

CHUKWU DAVID reports that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) was about to lose its majority status in the Senate, following the failure of many of them to secure return tickets for the 2023 general election in the just-concluded party primaries before an intervention by the Senate Chief Whip, Orji Uzor Kalu, halted the development

The primary elections organised by the various political parties across the country to nominate their standard bearers for the 2023 general election have come and gone. However, the concomitant reactions from various party stakeholders are yet to be over, with some of the parties, losing their members to other platforms in a gale of defections that followed suit.

The worst hit in the defection tsunami that trailed the primary elections was the Senate Caucus of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), which had some of its prominent members defect to the opposition parties, particularly the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). As at last week, there were indications that the configuration of the Senate would change drastically this week, with many members of the party preparing to defect en mass to other political parties. New Telegraph, learnt from reliable sources, that many aggrieved members of the APC were warming up to dump the platform and join other opposition parties in the Red Chamber.

The sources told our correspondent that the APC will not recover from the perceived injustices meted to some of its members who participated in the primary elections across the country and are threatening that the party will lose its status as the majority party in the Red Chamber. Since the Senate resumed plenary on June 14, after the party primaries, the Chamber has recorded a number of defections and resignations from members who became disgruntled after they failed to actualise their ambitions to secure return tickets to the Upper Chamber or tickets to contest for other political offices.

From June 14 when the Senate resumed plenary till date, not less than eight senators have dumped the APC and joined different opposition parties, with each defector claiming that lack of internal party democracy in the ruling party was responsible for the decision to jump ship. Some of the APC senators who defected include the former Leader of the Senate, Yahaya Abdullahi (Kebbi North), Adamu Alierio (Kebbi Central), Babba Kaita (Katsina North), Francis Alimikhena (Edo North) and Dauda Jika (Bauchi Central).

They all defected to the opposition PDP. Also, the main opposition party PDP is equally having its share of the gale of defection in the Senate, with the former Minority Leader, Enyinnaya Abaribe, defecting to the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), where he was handed a ticket for the Abia South Senatorial District election in 2023. Other PDP senators who have dumped the party include Kola Balogun (Oyo South), Ezenwa Onyewuchi (Imo East) and Bassey Akpan (Akwa Ibom North East).

Just like their counterparts in the APC, they accused their governors of hijacking party structures in their respective states even as they lamented that lack of internal party democracy has become the order of the day. Following the defections in the Senate, the ruling APC has been reduced to 61 members; PDP now has 38, NNPP (three), YPP (two), Labour Party (one) and APGA (one), while three seats are still vacant till date. Confirming that the gale of defection was not yet over, the new Senate Minority Whip, Chukwuka Utazi, while speaking to New Telegraph on recent developments in the Red Chamber, explained that the gale of defections across political parties was a fallout of the primary elections of parties, in which many National Assembly members lost.

Utazi pointed out that the gale of defection was the outcome of misunderstanding and improper handling of issues during the primary elections. “All I know is that with the way things happened in the last primaries of most political parties what we are seeing now is not a surprise. It is the outcome of such misunderstanding, improper handling of issues that has given rise to this gale of defections not just one side, but both sides.

“As far as we are concerned, there is still movement back and forth. So, this movement back and forth will not stop until August, when the window for change or substitution of candidates closes,” he said. Also, speaking on the matter, the new Senate Minority Leader, Philip Aduda, expressed optimism that the PDP Senate Caucus will form majority in the Senate in 2023 going by the grievances of the members of the APC and the attendant defections going on in the Senate Caucus of the ruling. Aduda while acknowledging that there would definitely be challenges to be confronted by the opposition, said those challenges would be surmounted.

“I can assure you, we will ensure we give meaningful leadership to the minority in the Senate,” he added. Also, corroborating the impending mass defection in the Senate, Senator Babba Kaita, regretted that the ruling party had laid the foundation for self-destruction.

He lamented that the party rather than solve the problems for which the PDP was voted out in 2015 had worsened the situation. His words: “My defection has to do with the crisis of APC and gladly, it’ is not only me but so many people who are part and parcel of the foundation of the APC. We came with the intention of reforming the ills that were done by the PDP but we have surpassed PDP in those ills as at today. You will agree with me as Nigerians who have been participating in political development of this country over what the APC as a party has done.

“I regretted my action of defection because of only one person. That is Mr. President otherwise, the decision I took is for the good of the people I represent, the good of the Senate and the good of my country. I believe APC will collapse; it’s just a matter of time. I’m not speculating; I have been in this game for almost 20 years now and I know that the same road that PDP took to its sudden death is the same route APC is taking now. “So, there is nothing APC can do at this point to salvage itself. It has so many chances of redeeming itself, but all the warning signs, they have just deliberately decided to ignore.”

However, disturbed by the defection of the APC senators and the threat by others to dump the ruling party, the Senate Chief Whip, Orji Uzor Kalu, on Tuesday, led 22 aggrieved senators of the ruling party’s extraction to meet with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The senators who lost their return tickets to the apex legislative Chamber in the primaries have resolved to defect from the ruling party to other platforms ahead of the 2023 general election. Presenting the position of the aggrieved lawmakers to President Buhari, Senator Kalu noted that his colleagues felt disenfranchised by the process which denied them return tickets to the Senate, calling on the President to intervene and stop them from leaving the party. Speaking at the meeting, President Buhari urged the senators to exercise restraint in their decision to leave the party.

While appealing to the aggrieved legislators, Buhari said that the defections pose threat to APC’s majority status in the National Assembly. After the meeting, Kalu said that the aggrieved senators will no longer leave the APC. In a post on his social media page, the Senate Chief Whip said: “Earlier this afternoon, I led the 22 aggrieved senators and members of the All Progressive Congress to President Muhammadu Buhari. Our meeting with Mr. President was successful and the issue of decamping from our party has been laid to rest.”

