Defections: Ogun APC depletes opposition camps

OLUFEMI ADEDIRAN reports on the gale of defections to the Ogun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress by chieftains and members of the various opposition political parties in the state ahead of the 2023 general election

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has become a new bride that all politicians want to court. The party, especially in Ogun State, has been receiving an array of politicians into its fold.

The party’s nationwide membership registration and revalidation exercise opened the door for the gale of defections thereby setting Ogun on the path to a one-party state.

According to some chieftains of the party, the defections, among many other things, will improve the chances of the party in winning the state again in the 2023 general election, but observers who are watching unfolding events in the state with keen interest believe that, the party may be on its way to breaking up.

They claim that personal interests of the big wigs in the party may lead to an implosion; a development they say may lead to the end of the party.

However, there are members of another political school, who believe that the mass defection of politicians into Ogun APC portends great danger for democracy as the state is gradually sliding into a one-party state.

Those who hold this belief argued that the political choice of the people is being gradually reduced and members of opposition parties are being intimated to join the APC.

This, they say, is not good for democracy which has its principle on the power of the people to make choices in the process of electing their leaders.

Since the commencement of the APC membership registration and revalidation exercise, several politicians, including, a former governor of the state, Otunba Gbenga Daniel; ex-Speaker of the House Representatives, Hon. Dimeji Bankole; twotime governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Prince Rotimi Paseda and serving member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Olaifa Jimoh Aremu (African Democratic Congress – ADC) have resigned membership of their former parties and pitched their tents with the ruling party.

Others, who have also joined the party, are a two-time governorship candidate in the state, Prince Gboyega Isiaka, ex-deputy governor of the state, Mrs. Salimot Badru; former Ogun State House of Assembly Speaker, Hon. Titi Oseni-Gomez and a former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) senatorial candidate for Ogun East in the 2019 elections, Adeola Sosanwo.

At the moment, Ogun APC boasts of three former governors – Chief Olusegun Osoba, Otunba Gbenga Daniel and Senator Ibikunle Amosun as well as a serving governor – Prince Dapo Abiodun, as its members.

The party also has a serving deputy governor, Mrs. Noimot Salako-Oyedele and three former deputy governors – Senator Gbenga Kaka, Segun Adesegun and Mrs. Salimot Badru. Seven members of the Allied People’s Movement (APM) in the state House of Assembly have also dumped their party for the ruling APC.

The lawmakers, who won their current seats on the platform of the party floated by the immediate past governor of the state, Senator Amosun after the fallout of the APC primaries in the build-up to the 2019 election, announced their defection in separate letters addressed to the Speaker of the Assembly, Hon. Olakunle Oluomo and read on the floor of the House.

The new entrants into the party are Minority Leader, Ganiyu Oyedeji (Ifo II), Modupe Mujota (Abeokuta North), Musefiu Lamidi (Ado-Odo/ Ota II), Amosun Yusuf (Ewekoro), Ajayi Bolanle (Egbado South), Ajibola Sikiratu (Ipokia/Idiroko) and Adeniran Ademola (Sagamu II).

Three other lawmakers elected under the platform of Action Democratic Party (ADP) have also dumped their party for the APC. They are Jemili Akingbade, Adegoke Adeyanju and Wahab Haruna. With their defection, the APC now has 25 lawmakers in the Assembly while PDP) has only one member.

The lawmakers said their defection followed wide consultation from their respective constituents. Also among the defectors are ex- Governor Amosun’s cousin and a former Commissioner for Education in his administration.

Daniel as big catch

While every politician has his or he worth, there is no doubt that the big catch for Ogun APC so far remains former Governor Daniel, popularly known as OGD. Five APC governors had on Tuesday, February 16, stormed his Asoludero residence in Sagamu to officially receive him into the party after his defection.

Daniel, who is popularly referred to as the “Lion of the West” in the political space, registered as a member of the ruling party in his Ward 12, Isote, Sagamu Local Government Area of the State.

The former governor, who was the Director-General, Atiku Abubakar Presidential Campaign Organisation during the 2019 elections, it would be recalled, had openly endorsed and declared support for his longtime friend, Prince Abiodun, few days to the last governorship election in the state.

Many still believe that Daniel’s directive to all his followers to vote for Abiodun as was one of the biggest factors that won APC the governorship seat in the state.

After the election, Daniel announced his retirement from partisan politics and officially resigned from the PDP. But one year after, the former rescind his decision by joining the APC.

He was received into the party by Governors Abiodun (Ogun), Rotimi Akeredolu (Ondo), Atiku Bagudu (Kebbi), Abdullahi Ganduje (Kano) and Abubakar Sanni Bello (Niger). Receiving Daniel into the party, Abiodun said: “OGD will come with a lot of experience, a lot of wisdom.

He is a very dynamic individual; he is referred to as the ‘Lion of the West.’ He will no doubt add a lot of value to our great party. I have the pleasure of leading my colleagues to receive you (Daniel) into APC.”

Governor Bello, who is the Chairman of APC Registration and Revalidation Committee, presented Daniel with a bunch of brooms (APC’s symbol) to formally welcome him to the party. He disclosed that the National Chairman of APC Caretaker Committee, Governor Mai Mala Buni and Governor Bagudu would be formally presenting Daniel to President Muhammadu Buhari at a later date.

In his remarks, Bagudu who is the Chairman of APC Governors’ Forum, described Daniel as a political colossus with outstanding political achievements.

He said, with Daniel’s defection, APC has grown bigger and better, adding that the party is happy to receive him. Akeredolu described Daniel’s defection as homecoming and called on leaders of APC in the state to come together to build the party stronger. Responding, Daniel said his decision to join APC was “well considered and thought out.”

According to him, more than ever, Nigeria needs leaders to come together and speak with one voice in order to tackle challenges

His words: “To all our people in Ogun State, I can assure that the decision to join the APC is a well-considered, well thought out decision. More than any time in the history of this country, what we need to do is to speak together with one voice.

Our people have challenges, there is despondency in the land because of security challenges and if anybody is patriotic, this is the time for us to join hands. And for us in Ogun State, we have no other choice, we have a good governor and we are determined to support him to succeed.”

PDP’s failed bid to stop ex-governor’s move

Few weeks before Daniel officially defected to APC, members of the PDP South West Reconciliation Committee led by a former governor of Osun State,

Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola, in a last minute move to woo the ex-governor of Ogun State back to the PDP, met with him at his residence. They pleaded with the two-term former governor on the platform of the PDP to step-up and take over the leadership of the party in the state and return it to winning ways.

The committee also met with some leaders and stakeholders of PDP in Ogun State to resolve the age-long crisis in the party. Unfortunately, the committee did not only fail in winning Daniel over, but it also failed to resolve the lingering crisis in Ogun PDP.

The first indication that showed that the committee failed in its mission was that the meeting, which was part of the ongoing efforts at reconciling aggrieved members of the party in the state was only attended by members of the party loyal to late Senator Buruji Kashamu, while the faction loyal to Hon. Ladi Adebutu denied knowledge of the reconciliation meeting, describing it as inconsequential.

Meanwhile, Daniel’s entry into the APC has sent strong signals to opposition to Abiodun within and outside the ruling party that the governor who many had perceived to be politically weak, is a game player and that the coming of Daniel onboard will change the politics of the state.

Bankole on his way

On his part, Bankole, who dumped PDP and contested the 2019 governorship election in the state on the platform of the Action Democratic Party (ADP), recently met with APC chairman, Caretaker/ Extra-Ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), Governor Buni in Abuja in company of Jigawa State governor, Abubakar Bagudu, to herald his official defection to the ruling party.

The meeting, which took place at Buni’s residence in Abuja, lasted for about an hour.

The Director General, Press Affairs to Governor Buni, Malam Mamman Mohammed, in a terse statement said: “The three leaders discussed on a wide range of political issues including the movement of the former Speaker and his supporters into the party.

It is evident that APC’s opportunities in Ogun state is growing and widening.” The former speaker is being tipped to fly the kite of Ogun Central Senatorial District in 2023.

Defectors alter political calculation

Ironically, the defections to Ogun APC have further exposed the internal crisis in the party as different groups within the party are struggling to have the new entrants on their side of the divide. Although the defectors joined the same political party, they are divided along the three groups within the party.

There are three groups in the state APC, but Governor Abiodun’s group is currently in control of the party’s structure, which produced the caretaker committee led by Yemi Sanusi.

The other groups in the party are that of former governors Osoba and Amosun. Already, there have been accusations and counter-accusations by the groups over allegations of preventing some people from registering and revalidating their membership of the party.

For instance, the Amosun group raised the alarm that the APC registration and revalidation committee in the state, headed by Hon. Ademorin Kuye, hoarded materials for the exercise thereby preventing them from participating in it.

PDP, NNPP predict implosion

While the APC is still celebrating the defectors, opposition parties are of the view that the ruling party in the state will soon implode. Against this backdrop, the PDP and New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) have expressed optimism that they are going to be the biggest benefactors.

The Publicity Secretary of Ogun State chapter of the PDP, Mr. Akinloye Bankole, who spoke to New Telegraph on the gale of defections to APC, predicted that the looming implosion in the party will start with its congresses and convention billed for the middle of the year.

He said: “Very clearly, we (PDP) have also been in that kind of position in the recent past. We have experienced it and we saw the results. We wish those who are defecting to the party well, we also wish those are still planning to join the party well.

“APC is currently biting more than they can chew. They may be basking in the euphoria of the celebration of new entrants into their fold, but we also know that as time goes on, when the chips are down, an implosion is quite imminent. “What we know for certain is that, we will wait patiently as the game goes on.

We are quite aware that APC is coming up with their congresses and convention probably in the middle of the year, then the expected implosion will take place from there.

“Our party is open to anybody that wants to join; we will welcome anybody that wants to join. In the recent time, we have made the PDP a valuable electoral platform and we expect that anytime we have a fresh registration, we will harvest a lot of people, majorly people from the youth constituency.”

Expressing the same thoughts, the state chairman of NNPP, Comrade Olaposi Oginni, likened APC to a sinking ship that would soon capsize.

He said: “The influx of old and expired politicians into APC in the state is a great concern for a lot of lovers of good governance and democracy. In the first instance, democracy is about choice and when you see people moving in drones into a sinking ship like APC, it becomes worrisome. APC has lost face with our people. They have failed Nigerians, they have failed Ogun State people.

So, if anybody that calls himself a statesman or either a former governor still believes that that is the way to go, there is something wrong somewhere. “It is now open to Nigerians and Ogun State people that these so-called expired politicians do not have the interest of the masses at heart.

Some of them are rushing to APC as a running party to protect them from Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) harassment. Some them, we know have soiled their hands when they were in government and because they now need protection from prosecution and harassment, they think they can now be under the canopy of APC to at least enjoy their loots.

“The defection is not in the interest of the masses but we are not disturbed because we know there is going to be an upset. We believe that there can be a new Ogun State and a new Nigeria. Nigerians will take their destiny into their hands and will say no to this crop of looters and self-serving leaders.

There will thumb revolution that will retire these old cargoes. These people have never been friends of the masses; we can see them flaunting their loots in front of Nigerians but the masses will rise up again them”.

APC dismisses opposition

The Publicity Secretary of Ogun APC caretaker committee, Tunde Oladunjoye, who faulted those insisting that the party will breakup as a result of the influx of people into the party, said APC remains the best option for Nigerians.

The party, who scribe described the mass defections of people to the part as “a victory in advance,” said: “The defection of people into the party means more members for us and the more the merrier.”

He added: “Why are those saying the party will implode looking at the defection from the negative side? Why can’t they look at it from the positive side? Why can’t they see that with the coming of these people into Ogun APC, the party will be better for it?

“Ogun State is almost like a one-party state now and Ogun APC is the party to beat, we are not only in government, we have great and unprecedented achievements in terms of even membership. I’m not aware of any party in Nigeria now, or in the political history of Nigeria, where a party in a state has four governors, both past and present, as members of that same party at the same time.

Where we have at least four deputy governors in the party, where we have more than nine senators. “For the first time in the history of Ogun State and possibly in history of Nigeria, we have a former Speaker of the House of Representatives that is on his way to the party.

APC as a party may have its shortcomings which is natural because nothing is perfect, but APC remains better than the best and better than the rest.

We have our preferences, we have our interest and people will come out to aspire if these top leaders are not aspiring for anything, they may have followers that may want to aspire and in the process seek the support of the governor.

“But it boils down to management, it is better to have these leaders together in a party and let differences be resolved as they crop up, than having them in different parties, whereby they have to confront one another.

Ogun State has been better for it, because the political heat in the state has been mellowed down. “The peace we have now within the polity, the cooperation we have now is not as it was during the last governorship election in 2019.

And this is also probably the first time in the history of the state that we are going to have governorship candidates of other parties coming to join a party with the sitting governor, who they contested against in the last election.”

Speaking on the various groups in the party, Oladunjoye said: “People having groups in political parties is as old as Adam and Eve. The reality is that we have the followers of Otunba Gbenga Daniel, that of Chief Olusegun Osoba and the same thing for others.

“It is what we call collegiate leadership. Some people are not interested in who wants to be the next governor; their own interest is the building of the party.

We now aggregate this followership and put it behind our consensus candidate. The interests are expected to promote the party not to bring it down.”

