News

Defections: PDP Is Weak, On It’s Knees With No Structure, Zamfara APC Mocks PDP

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

…Welcomes Over 1,000 PDP Defectors

Zamfara State Chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC) has described the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state as weak, on it’s knees and without structure.

In a statement, the APC State Publicity Secretary, Yusuf Idris Gusau said that with the defection of the state PDP women leader, Hajiya Madina Shehu and over 1000 women and the PDP campaign coordinators of the state’s governorship candidate, the party is almost in an extinct in the state.

He said, “These acts have in all civility brought the PDP to its knees living it with virtually no structure and increasing the ever glaring chances of the APC at all levels in the state come the 2023 general elections”.

The party noted that, the development confirmed the assertion by Governor Matawalle’s when he received the decampees.

He said that, his major opponent, Dr. Dauda Lawal Dare is a political amateur who will after the 2023 elections be scared and always scamper for a hiding place once he hears of political contests because he will suffer a serious defeat at the polls.

The party recalled that the former PDP Gusau ll House of Assembly candidate and the former Woman Leader revealed how the PDP is being run by a handful persons without recourse to the majority, poor leadership focus and bad handling of leadership affairs by the governorshp flagbearer, Dr. Dauda Lawal Dare.

The party added, “These are however a complete opposite of the focused leadership structure being provided by the APC where every member including new entrants have equal voice and opportunity.

“We therefore wish to welcome the over 1,000 former PDP leaders and their supporters into the APC and reiterate that they will be treated with all fairness which has been the guiding word in our great party”.

The APC further commended the decision of the women wing of the main opposition PDP at denouncing the PDP and join the progressives in realization of the oneness and good coordination of the ruling party in the state.

It further added, “The APC commends the public tearing of the PDP membership cards by the over 1000 women who announced their defection from the PDP and convincingly carried out the act when they were led into the Government House, Gusau by their leader, Hajiya Madina Shehu to the warm welcoming arms of Governor Bello Mohammed Matawalle and the state APC Chairman, Hon Tukur Umar Danfulani.

“This was quickly followed by PDP State House of Assembly candidate for Gusau ll, Alhaji Ibrahim Mada who also publicly tore his PDP nomination ticket to join the APC”.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Kagara students: Niger SSG, Sheikh Gumi meet bandits’ commanders

Posted on Author Daniel Atori

• We want our members released –Bandits The Secretary to the Government of Niger State (SSG), Ahmed Ibrahim Matane and foremost Islamic scholar, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, yesterday called on commanders and members of armed bandits, who abducted Students of Government Science College, Kagara and Passengers of Niger State Transport Authority, to ensure their release. They […]
News Top Stories

Power market’s debt to NDPHC hits N190bn

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf and Chukwu David

The total debt profile of Nigeria’s electricity market to the Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC) has hit N190 billion. Managing Director of the NDPHC, Chiedu Ugbo, who said this yesterday during a presentation at the Senate hearing on power, declared that the N190 billion debt had become one of the challenges hampering growth of […]
News

APC loses two senators to PDP, APGA gains one from PDP

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Two frontline members of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senate Majority Leader, Yahaya Abdullahi, and Adamu Aliero, have officially defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). The formal defections of the two APC senators from Kebbi State was conveyed in two separate letters addressed to the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, and read at […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica