Defections: PDP Rep ask Secondus, NWC to resign

Following the continuous defection of members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the House of Representatives to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), a member from Taraba State, Rimamnde Kwewum Shawulu, has called on the National Chairman of the party, Prince Uche Secondus and the National Working Committee (NWC) to resign from office. It will be recalled that four PDP members from Zamfara defected on Tuesday, while one from Nasarawa defected on Wednesday to the APC. In a letter dated 6th July, 2021 and addressed to the National Chairman, Shawulu noted with disappointment, the rate at which the PDP was losing members to the APC in droves. The lawmaker cited instances of defections by PDP governors and lawmakers, with specific mention of the recent defections from Zamfara State. Titled; In the Interest of our Party, Democracy and the People of Nigeria: Time To Do The Needful, Hon. Shawulu said: “Today, not unexpectedly, four members of the House of Representatives from Zamfara State denounced the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and defected to the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC).
