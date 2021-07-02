News Top Stories

Defections: Stop intimidating us, PDP govs tell Buhari

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze Comment(0)

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governor’s Forum has accused the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government of deploying threats, intimidation and underhand tactics to woo its members to join the party. Director General of the PDP Governors’ Forum, Hon. Cyril Maduabum, in a statement, recalled that President Muhammadu Buhari, in his recent interview, regretted that Zamfara State was governed by another party other than his own, noting that such “was a clear subtle threat to the governor of the state to join him or face consequences.”

He alleged that the APC Caretaker/National Convention Planning Committee was deploying all sorts of threats to woo PDP governors and members to join the APC. River State Governor, Nyesom Wike had earlier told Nigerians that the Federal Government was using threats and coercion to force PDP governors to join the APC. Maduabum recalled the statement credited to a former APC National Chairman that once one joins the party “all his sins would be forgiven” by the powers that be, and said: “This appears to be the guiding principle of Mr. President and APC. “Admittedly, everyone is innocent until proven guilty, but the immorality of it all is quite nauseating.

No principles are involved or invoked. “It doesn’t matter whether you are a convicted criminal or a wanted person by security agencies. It doesn’t matter whether you are fingered in various investigations like NDDC scams, NNPC probes, or other ac-cusations of fleecing the nation of billions of naira.”

The DG noted that the way APC celebrates any PDP governor or stalwart who defects to the party made one think that a major Boko Haram or terrorist leader has been neutralised He also told the APC that supporting Zamfara or any other state to tackle insecurity should not be politicised, or joining APC a subtle condition for security or other assistance. According to him, if President Buhari or APC could spend 10 percent of the energy used in wooing PDP governors and stalwarts: “In tackling the ravaging incidents of terrorism, banditry, kidnapping, insurgency, herders/ farmers conflicts, separatist tendencies, or in building infrastructure, providing food, health care, education and tending to the general wellbeing of Nigerians, our country would be a better place.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Lagos East: We’re yet to pick candidate –APC

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has denied picking any candidate for the October 31 byelections in Lagos East Senatorial District and Kosofe II State Constituency.   The party in a statement issued by its spokesman, Hon. Seye Oladejo an made available to Sunday Telegraph, said Lagosians should disregard any speculation or […]
News

Govs to FG: Seek external support to end insurgency

Posted on Author Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu

The North-East Governors’ Forum, yesterday, requested the Federal Government to seek external support from neighbouring countries, in order to win the counter- insurgency war in the country. The governors advised President Muhammadu Buhari to consider the recruitment and deployment of mercenaries to execute the fight in view of the resurgence of the activities of Boko […]
News

Ex-Speaker, Dogara, dumps PDP, rejoins APC

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye and Johnchuks Onuachim

APC: Mass defection awaits opposition party Former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, has dumped the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and rejoined the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). Dogora, who was the Speaker of the 8th House of Representatives on the platform of APC, in 2018 defected to the opposition PDP, but […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica