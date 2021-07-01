News

Defections: Stop intimidating us, PDP govs tell Buhari

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governor’s Forum has accused the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government of deploying threats, intimidation and underhand tactics to woo its members to join the party.

Director General of the PDP Governors’ Forum, Hon. Cyril Maduabum, in a statement, recalled that President Muhammadu Buhari, in his recent interview, regretted that Zamfara State was governed by another party other than his own, noting that such “was a clear subtle threat to the governor of the state to join him or face consequences.”

He alleged that the APC Caretaker/National Convention Planning Committee was deploying all sorts of threats to woo PDP governors and members to join the APC.

River State Governor, Nyesom Wike had earlier told Nigerians that the Federal Government was use threat and coercion to force PDP governors to join the APC.

Maduabum recalled the statement credited to a former APC National Chairman that once one joins the party “all his sins would be forgiven” by the powers that be, and said: “This appears to be the guiding principle of Mr. President and APC.

“Admittedly, everyone is innocent until proven guilty, but the immorality of it all is quite nauseating. No principles are involved or invoked.

“It doesn’t matter whether you are a convicted criminal or a wanted person by security agencies. It doesn’t matter whether you are fingered in various investigations like NDDC scams, NNPC probes, or other accusations of fleecing the nation of billions of naira.”

The DG noted that the way APC celebrates any PDP governor or stalwart who defects to the party made one think that a major Boko Haram or terrorist leader has been neutralised

He also told the APC that supporting Zamfara or any other state to tackle insecurity should not be politicised, or joining APC a subtle condition for security or other assistance.

According to him, if President Buhari or APC could spend 10 percent of the energy used in wooing PDP governors and stalwarts: “In tackling the ravaging incidents of terrorism, banditry, kidnapping, insurgency, herders/ farmers conflicts, separatist tendencies, or in building infrastructure, providing food, health care, education and tending to the general wellbeing of Nigerians, our country would be a better place.”

He said APC and its government constitute danger to Nigeria democracy but assured that PDP will continue to resist attempts to foist one party dictatorship on Nigerians.

