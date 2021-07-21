Defectors not committed to PDP ideology – Nwosu

A former Minister of Health, Prof. ABC Nwosu, has said those recently who defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to other parties were not committed to the ideology of the party. Nwosu, a founding member of PDP, who spoke with New Telegraph on the gale of defections rocking the PDP, said the party remained the only political platform in the country that has mass followership, and therefore, “people looking for power believe they can easily get it in PDP.” The former Political Adviser to former President Olusegun Obasanjo who went down the memory lane, noted that PDP was formed in 1998 to unite all politicians against military incursion in government. According to him, PDP is guided by four basic principles – power shift, inclusiveness, good governance and delivery of dividend of democracy. That was why after the first president from the South, everybody teamed up to ensure that the North produced the next president.”

He added: “And when you talk of good governance; that is to say that you must govern with purpose, you talk about PDP. The mobile telephone everybody is enjoying today was brought by a PDP government. There was also debt relief. But today the government is killing us with much borrowing.” The medical doctor turned politician regretted that some politicians used PDP as platform to get to power only to leave the party. He said the antidote to gale of defections in the country is judicial pronouncement.

Nwosu who said he was expressing personal views and not that of the party or its Board of Trustees (BoT), which he is a member, said some of the defections were for personal reasons, including to avoid trial for corruption by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). He, therefore, urged the Supreme Court to take decision on politicians who defect from the party through, which they were elected to another party. According to him, until such is done, there is nothing one could so to stem the tide.

