Defence, AMCON, NSCDC, others shun Senate probe on N857bn service-wide votes

Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON), Budget Office and others yesterday shunned the investigative hearing organised by the Senate Public Accounts Committee on the utilisation of Service-Wide Vote (SWV).

 

The 14 Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) scheduled to appear before the panel allegedly collected N857 billion from the SWV, just as it was learnt that some of the agencies collected amounts bigger than their annual budgets. The committee is investigating the utilization of the SWV between 2017 and 2021, which is about N5 trillion.

 

Over 200 agencies are expected to defend the utilization of the funds collected without involving the National Assembly committees mandated by the Constitution to oversee them.

 

The Chairman of the Committee, Senator Matthew Urhoghide, lamented the attitude of the agencies that ignored the invitation, saying there was a problem of accountability among the agencies against the provisions of the constitution. Urhoghide said the affected agencies should have respect for the rule of law by honouring the invitation to give account of the money collected from the SWV without involving the National Assembly.

 

He said: “I don’t know the audacity they have to choose not to appear before the committee. We are going ruthlessly against all of them; we are going to issue a warrant for arrest against any agency which fails to honour the invitation.”

 

According to the record, the Budget Office collected N68 billion, Refugee Commission N10.2 billion, Defence, N579 billion, AMCON, N8.13 billion, Civil Defence, N4.9 billion, For-  eign Affairs, N96.6 billion, Military, N66.8 billion, SGF, N23.9 billion, and NEMA, N2.3 billion, collected from SWV between 2017 and 2021, Airforce, N14 billion. In a related development, the Public Complaints Commission failed to present a letter of request for the collection of N1.7 billion from SWV between 2017 and 2021 to the Senate.

 

Meanwhile, there was a mild drama as the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions, Senator Ayo Akinyelure, which oversees the Public Complaints Commission, said he was unaware that N852 million was taken from the SWV. Ayo-Yusuf, however, promised to look for letters of the request and present them before the panel on Novembe

 

