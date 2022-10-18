Politics

Defence, AMCON, NSCDC, others shun Senate probe on N857bn Service Wide Votes

The Defence Headquarters, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON), Budget Office and others Tuesday shunned the investigative hearing organised by the Senate Public Accounts Committee on the utilization of Service Wide Vote (SWV).

The 14 Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) scheduled to appear before the panel allegedly collected N857 billion from the SWV, just as it was learnt that some of the agencies collected amounts bigger than their annual budgets.

The committee is investigating the utilization of the SWV between 2017 and 2021, which is about N5 trillion.

 Over 200 agencies are expected to defend the utilization of the funds collected without involving the National Assembly committees mandated by the Constitution to oversee them.

The Chairman of the Committee, Senator Matthew Urhoghide, lamented the attitude of the agencies that ignored the invitation, saying there was a problem of accountability among the agencies against the provisions of the constitution.

Urhoghide said the affected agencies should have respect for the rule of law by honouring the invitation to give account of the money collected from the SWV without involving the National Assembly.

 

