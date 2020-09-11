Defence Chief commissions boreholes in five Taraba communities

The Chief of Defense Staff (CDS), General Gabriel Olonisakin, on Friday, commissioned five hand-pump boreholes in five communities of Taraba State sunk by the Department of Civil-Military Cooperation under his office.

Two of the boreholes were sited at Wukari new site and Rafinkada in Wukari Local Government Area, while one was sited at Akate in Donga Local Government Area and two sunk in Chanchaji and Takum communities in Takum Local Government area of the state.

Speaking at the event, General Olonisakin said the projects were aimed at addressing the water challenges of the benefiting communities.

The CDS, who was represented by Rear Admiral Abdul Adamu, said the project was initiated by the military as one of the ways to pay back the peaceful communities, assuring that such-quick- back projects are scattered across the country including Benue State.

“As you are all aware, the military have various operations across the country due to the numerous security challenges. Operation Whirl Stroke OPWS being one of them covering Benue, Taraba and Nasarawa States.

“Now the military operations have been using kinetic operation but the Chief of Defence Staff noticed in his wisdom that there should be this kind of gesture that could yield more sustainable peace because when you restore peace in a community, there should be something that could sustain the peace.

“Therefore, the project is meant to cement the civil and military relationship in the state.

“These projects were initiated by the CDS, General Gabriel Olanishokon and the purpose of the projects is to sustain the peace we have restored so far using kinetic and non kinetic approaches.

“Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS), the military operation in the state is one of the DHQ-led operations and we see the need to reward the communities that have embraced peace. A team of military from the Defence Headquarters have been going round the geopolitical zones to supervise and commission such projects and today we are in Taraba State, the area of operation of operation Whirl Stroke OPWS,” Olonisakin stated.

He urged the benefitting communities to guard and protect those facilities in their domain and live in peace so as to attract more developments, saying there can be no meaningful development if there is no peace and security.

