Defence Chief to officers: You must end insecurity at all cost

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Lucky Irabor, has challenged officers and personnel of the military to brace up for the challenges ahead, insisting that they “must at all cost take away every form of insecurity in our land”.

Thefour-starGeneralnoted that 2022 will be more challenging than the out-going year, hence the compelling need for officers to redouble their efforts in the onerous task of protecting the nation’s territorial integrity against violation of any form.

This was as the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Oladayo Amao, disclosed that the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) now boasts of more strategic and analytical minds, ready to up the ante of airpower projec

tion. The CDS and CAS spoke at the decoration ceremony for 60 newly-promoted officers of air ranks, and six senior non-commissioned officers (NCOs), by the NAF in Abuja, Thursday.

NewTelegraphreportsthat the Air Council had granted concessional commission of an Air Warrant Officer (AWO), as well as five Master Warrant Officers (MWOs) to Flight Lieutenant ranks, in recognition of their meritorious service to the nation. Whilecommending theofficers on their recent promotion, the Defence Chief reminded them that to whom much was given, much was expected.

He used the occasion to re-emphasise the unalloyed loyalty of the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) to the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended), warning that nothing contrary was expected from officers and men. “The responsibility that is entrusted to you by the virtue of this decoration and promotion demands that you do more.

You need to escalate your level of commitment, your level of efficiency and effectiveness, because if 2021 is challenging, I like to assure you that the year 2022 will be more challenging.

“And so is the reason why I liketocallonyoutopleasebrace up because, you must at all cost, take away every form of insecurity in our land, and I know, looking at your pedigree, and the reports that were received duringthecouncilmeeting, you will live up to this challenge.

“Ihavenodoubtinmymind that all of you that have been decorated up to the two star rank , you have all that it takes to deliver on the goals that have

been demanded of you,” Irabor said.

He, nonetheless, claimed that this December remained themostpeacefulinthelastfew months, within the context of escalation of attacks that often greeted the period. In his remarks, the CAS assured that the tactical squad was better positioned to deal with emerging threats to national security.

He, therefore, urged the decorated officers to see their elevation as a deliberate effort by the Service to motivate hardworking, deserving officers, while enhancing productivity.

The solemn event was attended by senior government officials, Representatives of Service Chiefs, officers, family and friends of the decorated officers.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...