Defence counsel’s absence stalls Evans’ trial

Absence of the defence counsel and a prosecution witness yesterday stalled two of the ongoing trials of alleged kidnap kingpin, Chukwudimeme Onwuamadike aka Evans, at an Ikeja Special Offences Court, Lagos. The two trials are the kidnapping of a businessman, Mr. Sylvanus Ahamonu and the attempted abduction of the Chairman of the Young Shall Grow Motors, Chief Vincent Obianodo. During proceedings for the Ahamonu case, the prosecution counsel, Mr. Yusuf Sule, informed the court that the next prosecution witness scheduled to testify was absent in court.

He said: “This matter is slated for continuation of trial. My lord, our witness is not in court, I will be praying the court to issue a Witness Summons in respect of the witness.” Mr Emeka Anyanwu, who represented Evans’ lead defence counsel, Mr. Victor Okpara, also informed the court that Okpara was unavoidably absent as he had an urgent matter to attend to in Abuja.

Following the submissions of counsel, Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo issued a Witness Summons for the unnamed prosecution witness and adjourned the case till October 14 for continuation of trial. The scheduled Obianodo case, which was slated for continuation of the trial-within-trial, was also adjourned till September 24 owing to the absence of Evans’ defence counsel.

