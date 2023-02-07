Defence Minister: Fake news, miscommunication threat to national security, elections

The Minister of Defence Bashir Magashi has said fake news, miscommunication and a lack of effective information on policy frameworks are posing a serious threat to national security and are capable of harming a peaceful election. Magashi, represented by his Special Adviser Tijjani Jibrin, at a two-day symposium organized by the Information Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, sponsored by the Minister of State for Works Umar ElYakub, said poor reportage breaches peace and security, urging information managers to wake up to their responsibilities. He said media reports could make or mar the conduct of the forthcoming general election. The minister said no matter how beautiful a government policy is, no matter its good intentions, citizens would reject it if there is no effective communication dissemination that would avail them of the true picture of the programmes. The workshop with the theme,“movingAbreastwith theNewInformationTechnology Trend, ended yesterday with ElYakub saying the media plays a critical role in the development of every society.
