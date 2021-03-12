News

Defence ministry reassures navy of support to combat maritime crimes

…as NLNG commends navy’s contribution to their operations

Taiwo Jimoh

The Nigerian Navy (NN) has been reassured of the full support of the Ministry of Defence (MOD) in carrying out its constitutional mandate of securing the nation’s maritime environment.
This statement was made  by the new Permanent Secretary, MOD, Mr. Musa Istifanus during his maiden familiarization visit to the Naval Headquarters Abuja.
Mr. Istifanus also revealed the resolution of senior staff of the Ministry to work closely with the leadership of the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) towards having a safer and secured Nigeria.
He added that this what is desired so much especially at this critical time in the history of the country.
Speaking earlier, the Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo appreciated the proactive move of the Permanent Secretary by undertaken the familiarization visit. Vice Admiral Gambo also acknowledged the important role of the Permanent Secretary MOD, who serves as the chief accounting officer of the Ministry.
The office of the Permanent Secretary is equally noted to be responsible for liaison between departments in the Ministry as well as processing of requirements of the AFN.
The CNS appreciated the prompt attention by the Office, which has immensely contributed to the successes recorded so far by the NN in securing the nation’s maritime environment.
The visit, which witnessed exchange of souvenirs between the CNS and the Permanent Secretary, was attended by the Director of Joint Services Affairs – Mrs Olu Mutapha and the Director Army Affairs – Mr Sunday Attah.
Others were the Director Navy Affairs – Mr Fashina Kayode Julius and the Director Air Force Affairs – Mr Ashibel Utsu Peter amongst others.
Meanwhile, the Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas Company (NLNG) has commended the Nigerian Navy (NN) for its key role in ensuring a peaceful atmosphere for the Company to carry out its activities.  The encomium was showered on the NN by the Managing Director (MD) NLNG, Mr. Tony Attah when he recently led other senior management officials of the Company on a courtesy visit to the Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo at the Naval Headquarters Abuja.
Attah explained that Liquefied Natural Gas is a critical national asset to the future of the country especially at a time that the nation is moving away from dependence on crude oil.
He therefore reiterated that without the NN’s support, the NLNG would have found it extremely difficult to operate in the Niger Delta region.
In this regard, Mr Attah solicited for the continued support of the NN to enable the Company sustain its operations.
The MD also used the forum to felicitate with the CNS on his recent appointment and wished him well as he leads the Service.
Responding, the CNS, Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo appreciated the show of goodwill by the MD and quickly recalled that the NLNG was instrumental in the establishment of the NN Forward Operating Base Bonny.
Vice Admiral Gambo pointed out that the NN is very mindful of the position of the NLNG as a key national asset and the NN’s responsibility to ensure that this asset is well protected.
Thus, he assured the MD and his team that the Service will continue to support the NLNG especially by providing a favourable atmosphere for its operations so that business will thrive without any fear.

