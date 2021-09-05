Defend the faith, Archbishop Martins charges Catholics

…inducts 4,000 members

The Catholic Archbishop of Lagos, have tasked men, to re-commit themselves to the mission of living exemplary lives, by modeling themselves into good fathers, in the society, and exhibit values that make for heaven.

The charge was given at the occasion of the 2021 Convention of the Catholic Men Organisation, Lagos Archdiocese with the theme, “Men, raise and defend your faith”, held recently at St. Finbarr’s College, Akoka, Lagos.

While rejoicing with the Catholic men on their 8th annual convention, Archbishop Martins commended them for the support they offer to the Church and society at large.

He said: “We rejoice and celebrate with you on this remarkable event, and we use this medium to express our gratitude to Lagos Archdiocesan Catholic Men Organisation of Nigeria, for the support they offer towards the Church and society.

While we thank God for the life and achievements of the organization, we encourage you not to rest on your oars, but use this period of your convention to re-commit yourself to the mission of living exemplary lives, modeling yourself into good fathers, in our society, and the values that make for heaven.”

Speaking on COVID-19, and its adverse effect on the Church, the Archbishop said: “The world as we can see is battling a global pandemic, and this has affected our lives in almost every way.

Not only are we now witnessing the adverse effect on how we practice our faith, we now have to deal with the decline in Mass attendance and the lack of active participation in liturgical activities. “I urge you dear Catholic men to take advantage of this convention to fan into flame, the gift of faith and renew your zeal for the Lord’s house.

As we battle the pandemic, let us always remember the assurance of Christ, who said in Matt. 11:28-30, ‘Come to me all you who labour and are overburdened and I will give you rest,” he said.

The Archbishop commended the men to the intercession of St. Joseph, Patron of the Universal Church and to the maternal care of Mary, Mother of the Church. In his homily, Very Rev. Msgr. Anthony Obanla,

Chancellor, Catholic Archdiocese of Lagos, and representative of Archbishop Martins, said the 2021 CMO convention is significant, as it falls on the memorial of St. Augustine, and the day before, the memorial of St. Monica, who nurtured her son to know and love God. He said: “The convention this year important because it falls on the memorial of Augustine, August 28.

And yesterday, the Church celebrated the memorial of Monica, his mother, a mother who nurtured her son in the right way, to know and love God.”

Speaking on the importance of family and how God chose that his son, Jesus be born into the family of Joseph and Mary, Msgr. Obanla urged the men to take care of their family God has entrusted to them, just like Joseph took care of his own family.

He charged the men to rise and defend their faith, especially in the face of the turbulence that is being witnessed all over the world. Very Rev. Fr. Francis Ike, Chaplain Archdiocesan Chaplain, CMO, while commending the Catholic men, said: “What a man can do, a woman can do better, and CMO, the Catholic Men Organisation can do it best.

“I think in the history of the Archdiocese of Lagos, this will be one of the events that Catholic men will gather like this in their great numbers. For Barr. Vincent Otonio, President, Lagos Archdiocesan Catholic Men Organisation, he decried worsening state of things in the country, as he urged Christians to fight against evil in the society. On COVID-19 and its effects on the church and nation,

Barr. Otiono urged the men to take their shots of corona virus vaccines, as he advised them to continue to observe the COVID-19 protocols. He said: “We experienced things we have never experienced in our lifetime. The whole Church was shut for about six months.

Corona virus has taken every space with various variants still emerging. I therefore advise we all take advantage of the availability of the vaccine to take our shots, as this reduces hospitalization and death in severe cases. Refusal or rejecting to be vaccinated would amount to self-inflicted pain.”

He disclosed that with the challenges confronting the nation and world at large, the convention platform for 2021 is dedicated to praying for their families and nation. He said as Christians, the men should defend their faith, and as pillars of the Church, they should be the fathers that they are called to be.

The event which drew over 6000 men in the Catholic Archdiocese of Lagos also saw the induction of over 3800 men from the various deaneries that make up the Archdiocese.

Some of the events witnessed during the one day Convention was the three hours Praise and Worship led by two Catholic Gospel Musicians Phillipraise from St Joseph Catholic Church Igbogila, Ipaja Deanery and Sister Blessing Ada – Jesus Okeke from Ikorodu deanery.

Their songs electrified the Convention venue as CMO members sang and danced to their songs. The highlight of the Convention was the special Convention Lecture given by Reverend Father Vincent Ubili who spoke on the theme of the Convention titled “Men, raise and defend your faith” he advised Catholic men to be true fathers and leaders of their homes. He added that a father that is weak spiritually will produce weak children.

The father’s must be seen be be upright spiritually. His spiritual uprightness will help him to know God and keep his rules and the family will be able to see God through him and emulate him. Any father that is dead spiritually is a walking corpse.

Train your children in the way of the lord so that when they grow they will not depart from them. So the need to send them to Catholic Schools, Church to learn morals from the Church as they grow.

This is the only way a Catholic man can raise and defend his faith by making sure he starts from the home front before going out to defend his faith in the public.

The Convention ended with a Holy Mass concelebrated by Monsignor Anthony Ibanla, the LACMON Chaplain, Reverend Father Francis Ike and seven other deanery Chaplains. During the Mass, eleven new CMO Parishes were Inaugurated and given their meeting altars and were all welcomed into the LACMON fold.

