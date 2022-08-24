Defend your country, fight crime, criminalities – Kebbi CP charges newly decorated officers

The Kebbi State Commissioner of Police (CP) Ahmed Magaji Kotangora, has charge all 26 newly promoted officers to defend the country in fighting crime and criminalities in there various areas of assignments.

The CP gave the charge yesterday at the command headquarters while addressing the newly decorated officers who were promoted from the ranks of DSP to SP, adding that their new rank has added more responsibilities to their work.

He added that the command is ready to fish out all criminals in the state, as such they should improve in their performance towards elimi- nating crime across the state.

“You people should improve in your performance now, your position will determine your eligibility at work, be obedient and be ready to perform your duties effectively,” he said.

He also admonished them that no compliance with anyone with illegal mind’s, stressing that criminals should be brought to book at all course.

Responding on behalf of the promoted officers, SP illiyasu Abubakar thanked the CP and the IGP for considering them at this period, assuring them that they will be objectives in their service. “We are going to work hard in supporting the command in reducing crime across the state and ensure that the state is crime free,” he said.

