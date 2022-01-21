Defending champions Algeria kicked out of AFCON

Ivory Coast eliminated the Africa Cup of Nations defending champions, Algeria, after a 3-1 Group E victory in Douala yesterday. Franck Kessie, Ibrahim Sangare and Nicolas Pepe scored for the Elephants, while Sofiane Bendebka got the North Africans a consolation goal. Jean Seri committed a rather easy foul on Baghdad Bounedjah in a very dangerous spot, but he was lucky when Algeria could not make use of the set-piece as Riyad Mahrez’s delivery hit the wall in the opening minute. Pepe’s shot was hit over the bar with his seventh-minute effort and consequently wasted a chance that could have broken the deadlock in favour of the Elephants. The Arsenal man was picked up in a promising area by Sangare, only for him to send his effort above the crossbar. Serge Aurier became the first player to be yellow-carded in the 11th minute as he conceded a free-kick when he elbowed Youcef Atal. Jean Seri cleared the set-piece just before Mohamed Benrahma could collect it.
Related Articles
La Liga: Suarez deepens Barca crisis, Koeman insists he will continue
Luis Suarez piled more misery on Barcelona by scoring in a 2-0 victory for Atletico Madrid on Saturday but Ronald Koeman insists he has the club’s support to continue as coach. Barca president Joan Laporta had said a few hours before kick-off that Koeman would continue as coach “regardless of the result” at the […]
Premier League, NBC agree new £2bn deal
The Premier League has announced a new £2bn deal with American broadcaster NBC Universal to show live games for the next six years. The deal dwarfs the £740m NBC agreed in 2015 for six years, reports the BBC. The new US agreement covers all Premier League matches in seasons 2022-23 to 2027-28. “It’s an […]
Roma punished for fielding ineligible player
Roma have been punished with a 3-0 defeat for fielding an ineligible player against Hellas Verona in their Serie A opener on Saturday. Lega Serie A announced on Tuesday that Roma used a player over the age of 22 who had not been registered on their 25-man list with the league. Guinea midfielder Amadou […]
