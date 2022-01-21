Sports

Defending champions Algeria kicked out of AFCON

Ivory Coast eliminated the Africa Cup of Nations defending champions, Algeria, after a 3-1 Group E victory in Douala yesterday. Franck Kessie, Ibrahim Sangare and Nicolas Pepe scored for the Elephants, while Sofiane Bendebka got the North Africans a consolation goal. Jean Seri committed a rather easy foul on Baghdad Bounedjah in a very dangerous spot, but he was lucky when Algeria could not make use of the set-piece as Riyad Mahrez’s delivery hit the wall in the opening minute. Pepe’s shot was hit over the bar with his seventh-minute effort and consequently wasted a chance that could have broken the deadlock in favour of the Elephants. The Arsenal man was picked up in a promising area by Sangare, only for him to send his effort above the crossbar. Serge Aurier became the first player to be yellow-carded in the 11th minute as he conceded a free-kick when he elbowed Youcef Atal. Jean Seri cleared the set-piece just before Mohamed Benrahma could collect it.

 

Our Reporters

