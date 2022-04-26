News

Defiant Kim Jong-un vows to ramp up nuclear weapons

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un made a defiant speech at a military parade on Monday night, vowing to ramp up the country’s nuclear arsenal.

The parade, to mark the armed forces’ founding anniversary, also displayed banned intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs), reports the BBC.

In March, North Korea tested its largest-known ICBM for the first time since 2017.

It sparked wide condemnation from the international community.

The US also imposed several sanctions on the country after the test. ICBMs, designed for nuclear arms delivery, extend North Korea’s strike range as far as the US mainland.

The parade also featured submarine-launched ballistic missiles in addition to hypersonic missiles.

However, Kim has been undeterred by the condemnation so far.

“We will continue to take steps to strengthen and develop our nation’s nuclear capabilities at the fastest pace,” he said, adding that their nuclear forces “must be ready” to be exercised anytime, according to a report by the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

North Korea’s nuclear weapons were fundamentally a deterrence tool against war but could be used for other means, he said, echoing previous rhetoric that the country would strike back if attacked.

Parade pictures released by state media show that the Hwasong-17 was among the weapons displayed at the parade. North Korea claimed to have test fired the massive ICBM for the first time in March.

South Korean experts have questioned the success of the test launch.

Typically, Pyongyang showcases its new weapons at its military parades which often feature long processions of tanks, artillery and soldiers.

Monday’s military parade was closely watched as North Korea has tested several missiles this year, heightening tensions on the peninsula.

In addition, satellite images have showed North Korea firing up activity at its nuclear testing facility in Punggye-ri in March, stoking fears the country would resume testing nuclear weapons and long-range missiles.
The recent election of South Korea’s new president Yoon Suk-yeol, who has voiced a harsher line on North Korea’s actions, has frayed relations.

South Korean defence minister Suh Wook earlier this month said the South had the capacity to strike the North’s missile launch points – sparking a furious reaction from Pyongyang.

In 2018 Kim Jong-un put in place a moratorium on long-range ballistic missile and nuclear tests, following talks with then US President Donald Trump.

But in 2020, Kim announced he was no longer bound by this promise.

Meanwhile, the Biden administration has repeatedly said it is willing to resume talks without preconditions, but has so far shown little interest in engaging North Korea, which has demanded an end to sanctions.

Biden has instead prioritised relations with South Korea and Japan, and thrown his support behind efforts by the South’s outgoing president Moon Jae-in to smoothen relations between the two countries.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Air Marshal Nsikak Eduok, former CAS, dies at 74

Posted on Author Reporter

  Air Marshall Nsikak Eduok (rtd), has died at the age of 74. Eduok, the 12th Chief of the Air Staff (CAS) of the Nigerian Air Force, according to sources died Wednesday evening at the Ibom Multi-Specialty Hospital, Uyo, in Akwa Ibom State, where he had been treated for some undisclosed health challenges. He was […]
News

E-voting’ll enable journalists, policemen on election duties to vote – INEC

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has reiterated the need for the National Assembly to expedite action on the Electoral Act Amendment Bill in the interest of the Nigerian electorate. The INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) for Imo State, Prof. Francis Ezeonu made reference to the Bill while briefing newsmen in Owerri, the Imo State […]
News

Binatone unveils Easter promotional package for customers

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Binatone customers in Nigeria are in for attractive promotions on purchases they make to mark this year’s Easter celebration. Managing Director of Global Appliances Nigeria Limited, the sole distributors of Binatone products in Nigeria, Mr. Prasun Banerjee has disclosed. According to him, Binatone, a United Kingdom brand with a heritage of over 60 years is […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica