Defiled 10-year-old orphan refuses to return to school

A 10-year-old primary four pupil at Akpoha community in Afikpo North Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, Favour (surname withheld), has refused to return to school after she was defiled.

Favour, who is an orphan, was allegedly defiled by a 24-year-old man, Francis Ikpor. The girl, who lives with her 60-year-old grandmother, Mrs. Orie Enya, was reportedly defiled on her way from school by Ikpor. Favour was allegedly defiled while looking for where to fetch drinking water for her younger brother who was thirsty.

Her grandmother said it took God’s intervention to discover the defilement. The grandmother said she had to embark on a nine-day prayer before she was able to discover the act against the orphan.

The defilement was reported to a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), Mother and Child Development Forum. Mrs. Flora Egwu, the Director of the organisasss tion handling the matter, decried the defilement.

Egwu, who is the Gender Desk Officer of National Obstetrics Fistula Centre (NOFIC), Abakaliki, said the victim’s grandmother, who noticed changes in the girl’s behaviour, even after flogging Favour, was not told of the incident till the seventh day of her prayers when she noticed bloodstains in her private parts as she bent down in the kitchen to make fire.

She pointed out the non-availability of a state safe house for victims of molestation, and collection of money by victims’ relatives from suspects to end cases without prosecution as some problems encountered while adjudicating for minors and women.

Egwu called on government at all levels, cooperate bodies, philanthropists, and well-meaning individuals to join the fight against increase in gender-based violence against women and children.

