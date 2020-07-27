Defilement: Appeal Court upholds 60-year prison sentence of Chrisland supervisor

A Court of Appeal sitting in Lagos Monday dismissed the suit challenging the 60-year sentence of Adegboyega Adenekan, a former Supervisor of the Chrisland School convicted of defiling a two years and 11-months old pupil.

Delivering the judgment on the appeal, the three-man panel, led by Justice Mohammad Garba, unanimously affirmed the judgment of the lower court and held that Adenekan’s appeal lacked merit.

It would be recalled that Justice Sybil Nwaka had on October 24, 2019 convicted and sentenced Adenekan to 60 years imprisonment for defiling a pupil of Chrisland school.

While delivering the judgment, Justice Nwaka had said that Adenekan abused the trust of the children in his care as well as the trust of their parents.

“This defendant is conscienceless, wicked, an animal and is not fit to walk the streets. I hereby sentence Adegboyega Adenekan to 60 years in prison this is the sentence of the court,” she said.

Following Adenekan’s

sentencing, his defence counsel, Mr Olatunde Adejuyigbe (SAN), however, filed an appeal challenging the validity of the entire judgment.

The prosecution for Lagos State government, led by Mr Jide Boye, in their response to the appeal, maintained that Adenekan committed the offence and that the High Court was just in its conviction and sentencing.

However, Adenekan was arraigned before an Ikeja Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court on January 29, 2018 and had pleaded not guilty to a charge of defilement.

The convict committed the offence sometime in November 2016 at Chrisland School, VGC, Lagos.

According to the prosecution, Adenekan defiled the toddler by having unlawful sexual intercourse with her, which contravened Sections 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2011.

During the trial, the prosecution called seven witnesses (including the pupil and her mother) and closed its case on March 14, 2019.

The pupil, who was four-years old when she testified on March 22, 2018, narrated how she was defiled by the convict before the court.

