Defilement: Baba Ijesha faces trial, risks life imprisonment

Lagos State government yesterday recommended five criminal charges against Nollywood actor, Olanrewaju James Omiyinka, popularly known as Baba Ijesha, for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor. If convicted, Baba Ijesha, who seven years ago allegedly defiled a seven-year-old adopted daughter of another comedian, Mrs. Damilola Adekoya aka Princess, and is seen in a recent video “indecently touching” the same girl, may spend the rest of life in prison. This is because one of the charges the state Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) preferred against him carries a life sentence.

The state Attorney- General and Commissioner for Justice, Moyosore Onigbanjo, said in a statement that after due consideration of the case file, the DPP had established a prima facie case of sexual assault and child defilement against Baba Ijesha.

She said: “Whilst the state would ensure that Mr. Olanrewaju James’ rights as enshrined in the constitution are upheld, the Ministry of Justice would not relent in its efforts in ensuring that whoever sexually abuses any resident of Lagos State is speedily brought to book.

“However, after due consideration of the facts in the case file, the DPP issued legal advice on the 4th of May, 2021, which is to the effect that a prima facie case has been disclosed against Mr. Olanrewaju James and recommended that he be charged under the following provisions of the Criminal Law of Lagos 2015: Section 135 – Indecent Treatment of a Child, punishable by seven years imprisonment; Section 137 – Defilement of a Child, punishable by life imprisonment; Section 261 – Sexual Assault by Penetration, punishable by life imprisonment; Section 262 – Attempted Sexual Assault by Penetration, punishable by 14 years imprisonment and Section 263 – Sexual Assault, punishable by three years imprisonment.”

